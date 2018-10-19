The week ahead at SoCal museums and galleries, Oct. 21-28: 'Rauschenberg: The 1/4 Mile' and more

Living With Clay: California Ceramics Collections Six collections are represented in this terrifically engaging show, each decades in the making and thousands of works deep. The samplings from each are largely stellar, and the installation is fresh and inventive. Huge photo-murals illustrate the home environments of the collectors and some of the furnishings and sculptures from those rooms appear in the gallery, making for an experiential lesson in living with art. (L.O.) Nicholas and Lee Begovich Gallery, Cal State Fullerton, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton. Ends Nov. 17. Open Mon.-Thu., Sat. (657) 278-2011.