Bob Baker Marionette Theater is closing soon but will live on at new location, its director says

"The best-case scenario would involve us shrinking as a company," he says. The company is still small — Evans and Bechtle are the only full-time employees and other staff members work when needed — but the volunteer base is large and programming has expanded. Plus, the company has many goals based on Baker's plans for the theater. It is fundraising with the capital campaign "In L.A. to Stay" and a campaign for their traveling theater called "Imagination Dwells Here."