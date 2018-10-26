Review: Olafur Eliasson brings planetary magic back down to Earth at his mesmerizing exhibition at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery

The main gallery features another driftwood watercolor (in the near corner) and three riveting wall-works. Each is made of circles and ovals of colored glass that Eliasson has inset in one another, sometimes concentrically but more often obliquely. That compositional shift gives their literal flatness great spatial depth. It also suggests that they are in motion. More important, their textured, reflective surfaces catch light in a way that makes you want to move around them, catching reflections of the other pieces in the room.