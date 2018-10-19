Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller take on 'Frankenstein.' But who's the better monster?

Screening in various Southland movie theaters on Oct. 22 and 29, this award-winning 2011 production of “Frankenstein” stands apart from countless movie and stage reworkings by virtue of its mature, literate focus and remarkable fidelity to the original novel. Nick Dear’s script retains Shelley’s principal characters and plot points, with a few well-considered narrative refinements and a dramatically heightened ending. The adaptation illuminates the book’s prescient philosophical reflections on the artificial creation of sentient life, and the moral, psychological and sociological consequences for creator and created.