The week ahead in L.A. theater, Aug. 13-20: 'Hamilton,' 'Henry IV, Part 1' and more

THEATER

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), Charles McNulty (C.M.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).

Openings

Mighty Morphin Midsummer Night’s Dream The Actors’ Gang presents a kid-friendly take on Shakespeare’s fantasy tale. Media Park, adjacent to The Ivy Substation, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Sun., Sat., next Sun., 11 a.m.; ends Aug. 27. Free. (310) 838-4264.

A Soldier’s Play Charles Fuller’s drama about the murder of a sergeant in an all-black company at an Army base in 1944 Louisiana. Loft Ensemble Theater, 13442 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 17. $20. (818) 616-3150.

Sonata 1962 Staged reading of a new musical about a woman coping with her musically inclined daughter’s mental illness. Celebration Theatre @ The Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave, Hollywood. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (323) 957-1884.

Hamilton National touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning smash-hit musical about the fiscally-savvy Founding Father; for ages 12 and up; children under 5 not admitted. Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 30 (also at Segerstrom Center, May). $85-$750. (800) 982-2787.

Martha Limited return engagement of Ellen Melaver’s bio drama about modern-dance maven Martha Graham; Christina Carlisi stars. The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Wed., 8 p.m.; also Sept. 30. $25. (818) 687-8559.

MagicMania Illusionist Albie Selznick (“Smoke and Mirrors”) hosts this festival featuring over two dozen top magicians and variety acts. The Colony Theatre, 555 N. 3rd St., Burbank. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun. 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 20. $35; passes, $70, $110. (866) 811-4111.

Shine Storytellers and musicians share tales about how music changed their lives. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7 p.m. $12; discounts available. (310) 452-2321.

Welcome to the White Room West Coast premiere of Trish Harnetiaux’s fantastical drama about three characters who find themselves in a mysterious room. Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Sept. 16. $20, $25. (323) 856-8611.

Monty Python’s Spamalot 3-D Theatricals stages this hit musical comedy based on the British troupe’s 1975 Arthurian romp “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. $40-$85. (562) 467-8818.

Sideways Fences A young Mexican American couple faces the gentrification of their Boyle Heights neighborhood and other issues in Oscar Arguello’s drama. Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $15-$20. (323) 263-7684.

Blackbird A young woman encounters the middle-aged man who sexually abused her when she was 12 in David Harrower’s Olivier Award-winning drama. Grove Theatre Center, 1100 W. Clark Ave., Burbank. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Sept. 17. $20. (571) 232-8894.

Excess Baggage Ventriloquist Jay Johnson performs his new solo show. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $50. (818) 763-5990.

The Face, Behind the Face, Behind the Face Writer-performer Anthony Gruppuso sings show tunes, standards and more in this tale about the life of an entertainer. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 20. $20-$30. (323) 851-7977.

Henry IV, Part 1 Intimate production of Shakespeare’s historical drama about Henry Bolingbroke, his wayward son Hal, the scoundrel Falstaff, et al., features onstage seating. Garden Grove Festival Amphitheatre, 12762 Main St., Garden Grove. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 26. $25, $40. (714) 590-1575.

Levi Kreis: Broadway at the Keys The Tony winner (“Million Dollar Quartet”) accompanies himself on the piano to perform favorite show tunes. Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (323) 860-7300.

Once Upon a Song Broadway’s Teri Bibb shares show tunes, stories and more. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St. Ventura. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 20. $55. (805) 667-2900.

Puss in Boots Family-friendly musical based on the classic fairytale. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Sat., 11 a.m.; ends Nov. 11. $12.50, $20. (818) 244-8481.

A Night With Janis Joplin Kelly McIntyre portrays the 1960s rock legend in this tune-filled bio-musical. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Next Sun., 5:30 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $60-$105. (949) 497-2787.

Stop-Motion Staged reading of Liz Kerin’s drama about a reclusive animator contending with her tragic past. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 11 a.m. Free. (310) 455-3723.

Critics’ Choices

The Cake With understanding, respect and compassion for opposing points of view, “This is Us” writer/co-producer Bekah Brunstetter’s impeccably staged new dramedy explores the human repercussions when that quintessential symbol of union and hope — the wedding cake — becomes a flashpoint in the culture war over marriage equality. (P.B.) Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 4 p.m. $34. (310) 307-3753.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Simon Stephens’ Tony-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel presents the world of Christopher Boone as this young accidental detective uniquely experiences it. Marianne Elliott’s acclaimed staging continues to impress with the way it dynamically theatricalizes the relationship this 15-year-old, whose condition is unnamed but has many of the hallmarks of Asperger’s syndrome, has with the world. (C.M.) Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $25-$130. (213) 972-4400.

Parade A man’s religion and origin mark him for scapegoating when the public needs an outlet for its collective frustration. Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown base this stunner of a musical on the 1913 trial of Leo Frank, a Jewish Northerner indicted for the murder of a 13-year-old girl at the factory he supervised in Atlanta. Director Kari Hayter and a committed cast deliver a fluid, coiled production that shakes the audience to its core. (D.H.M.) Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Ends Sun., 3 p.m. $40, $45; discounts available. (888) 455-4212.