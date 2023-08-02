18 L.A. pop-ups, exhibitions to add some unnecessary heat to your August calendar

Givenchy on Rodeo Drive

Givenchy on Rodeo Drive (Owen Kolasinski)

The House of Givenchy has landed on Rodeo Drive, merging “Parisian chic and Californian style” and achieving futuristic results. The space features exclusive capsule collections and a wide selection of Givenchy’s ready-to-wear pieces, encased in minimalist, industrial interiors. 413 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills.

Ulla Johnson flagship

(Ulla Johnson)

Designed by Kelly Wearstler, the visually stunning and pale wood interiors define Ulla Johnson’s first West Coast flagship, located on Beverly Boulevard. Arriving in the store, customers are welcomed by a solarium and garden — a nod to Californian charm. Shop Ulla Johnson’s collection of luxury womenswear and accessories in their radiant new space. Open now. 8823 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood.

“Elixir” at Tlaloc Studios

Elixir (Tlaloc Studios)

Artist Gabriela Ruiz has curated a magical and healing show called “Elixir,” featuring work from femmes and gender nonconforming individuals bringing fresh perspectives to the art world. Terell Villiers, Guadalupe Rosales, Gabi Abrao, Alake Shilling, Mas Guerrero, Mia Scarpa and Laneya are among those featured in this inspiriting group show. Through Aug. 8 at Tlaloc Studios, 447 E. 32nd St., Los Angeles. @tlalocstudios

“Sheer Drift”: L.A. Release and Q&A

“Sheer Drift L.A.” release (Shining Life Press)

Writer and fashion archivist Sami Reiss will host a Q&A and exhibition in celebration of the L.A. release of his book “Sheer Drift: The Snake Newsletters.” Snake, Reiss’ email newsletter, is a series of dispatches, musings and research about vintage clothing. In the book, Reiss compiles the first 100 of the newsletters from 2014-18, which primarily deal with eBay and vintage American clothing from the 1930s through the early 1990s. Sam Schube, director of GQ Sports, will moderate the Q&A, and some key vintage items will be displayed. Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at Varsity Los Angeles, 4357 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. shininglifepress.com

Hermès store opens at Westfield Topanga

Inspired by Topanga’s natural topography, Hermès has taken an earthy design approach to its second Los Angeles location, at Westfield Topanga Mall. While shopping for equestrian accessories, leather goods, silks and fragrances, feel the natural sunshine through panoramic windows and notice how the canyon’s mountains reflect into the travertine stone flooring and the cactus-shaped dry-soil wall paneling. Westfield Topanga, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Suite 2270, Canoga Park.

Martine Rose x Nike

(Martine Rose x Nike)

Elevate your Bloke-core fits with Martine Rose’s most recent collaboration with Nike. With a desire to bridge a gap between men’s and women’s soccer styling and promote equality on and off the field, Rose designed a gender-free tailored collection of checkered suits, jersey-style button-downs with “Martine” across the chest and the coveted neon Shox Mule MR 4 shoes. Available now. martinerose.com

Union L.A. x Awake NY

(Union LA x Awake NY)

Inspired by vintage African stamps found in Mozambique, this bi-coastal collaboration commemorates heroes that don’t appear on stamps. The capsule’s name, “Union Awake Rebelión,’’ alludes to the inspiration behind the collection: the Battle of Curalaba and the Haitian Revolution, where Chile and Haiti fought for liberation, respectively, from Spanish and French colonialism. Custom graphics depicting these battles decorate shorts and short sleeve button-ups in the collection. Available now. store.unionlosangeles.com

CAAM reopens

Darol Olu Kae Keeping Time, 2022 (still) Single-channel video installation; 16mm transferred to video, color, with sound, 23:26 min. (Courtesy the artist)

The California African American Museum is reopening in August with five stellar shows, including “Black California Dreamin’,” an exhibition highlighting the people who made leisure “an open, inclusive reality” in the state. Los Angeles artist Darol Olu Kae also ruminates on avant-garde jazz group the Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra, known as the Ark, in his short film “Keeping Time,” which gestures to jazz as a collective art form nourished by interdependence. On view beginning Aug. 5. 600 State Drive, Los Angeles.

Park on the Dancefloor

Genero Neutral at Park on the Dancefloor (Alberto Segoviano)

Bringing an energetic end to the summer, El Clasico Tattoo is hosting a lowrider cruise and art show, “Park on the Dancefloor,” in August. Lowrider clubs will line the street, leaving room for a DJ and dancing. Find Género Neutral collab merch and delicious vendors at this must-attend event. 7–11 p.m. Aug. 20, 1816 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles.

Shaniqwa Jarvis at Control Gallery

Shaniqwa Jarvis, “Everywhere You Go There You Are” (Control Gallery)

In her L.A. solo debut, Shaniqwa Jarvis redefines the concept of home while exploring the conflict between confinement and a sense of belonging. Using photography, painted textiles and collages to create an essence of childlike wonder, Jarvis delves into the interplay of solitude, nostalgia and self-connection by reacquainting herself with forgotten memories. Through Aug. 26 at Control Gallery, 434 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles. control.gallery

Elmer Guevara at Charlie James

Elmer Guevara’s House Money at the Charlie James Gallery. (Courtesy of the artist)

In his latest exhibition, Elmer Guevara draws from his experiences at home in South Central L.A. as the son of migrants from El Salvador, as well as from Ursula K. Le Guin’s book “The Carrier Bag Theory of Fiction.” Through five paintings, small mixed media paintings and several drawings, Guevara allows viewers to gaze into his home life, from toys in a Nike shoe box to a stack of cash and a gun hidden under the floorboards. On display until Sept. 16 at Charlie James Gallery, 961 Chung King Road, Los Angeles. cjamesgallery.com

Dolce & Gabbana

(Dolce & Gabbana)

The Dolce & Gabbana boutique has arrived on Rodeo Drive, and it’s covered in a polished black lacquer finish — a luxurious testament to the house’s grandeur. Steel, velvet and a glass dome ceiling fill the space, displaying the designer’s jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, handbags and clothing. Now open. 248 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills.

Messika Paris

Alton Mason for Messika Brand Campaign 2023 (Marin Laborne)

Messika Paris unveils its striking, new GI-style titanium collection, complete with a diamond-studded dog tag and chain. Available in black or silver titanium, the elegant, contemporary necklace boldly asserts itself as a wardrobe essential. Available now at messika.com/en .

Stray Rats Summer Drop 2

Ratgirl summer? The Miami-born, New York-based brand dropped its second summer delivery featuring another collaboration with New Balance in striking colorways — purple and red, green and magenta, neon blue and purple — for the 574 model. Other items include purple and black polo shirts with an embroidered rat logo, basketball shorts, baby tees, graphic T-shirts, socks, hats and a crew neck. Available now at strayrats.com

MSFTSrep Trippy Summer Store

(MSFTSrep)

Co-founded by Willow and Jaden Smith and Moises and Mateo Arias, MSFTSrep offers its Trippy Summer collection as the second one available in the Calabasas brick-and-mortar. Smith and his family are known to use psychedelics for their healing effects, and they serve as inspiration for the line’s swirly sherbet-colored patterns on hoodies, decks, jackets and amps. Open 3 to 6 p.m. weekends at 23504 Calabasas Road, Calabasas.

Lauren Halsey

Installation view of “The Roof Garden Commission: Lauren Halsey, the eastside of south central los angeles hieroglyph prototype architecture (I),” 2022 © Lauren Halsey. Courtesy of the artist; David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles/New York (Hyla Skopitz / The Metropolitan Museum of Art)

L.A. and New York City converge in Lauren Halsey’s installation on the Met Museum’s rooftop this summer. Halsey’s piece towers above visitors at 22 feet, a monumental Afrofuturist sculpture modeled on a Pharaonic temple, fusing ancient Egyptian architecture and L.A. modernism. A testament to her personal history, the piece celebrates Halsey’s South-Central Los Angeles roots — her family, neighbors, music and signage infused into the work. On view through Oct. 22. 1000 5th Ave., New York, N.Y.

“The Nameplate: Jewelry, Culture, Identity” Book Drop

The Nameplate (Eva G. Woolridge)

After spending years collecting photographs and testimonials from nameplate-wearers across the world through their @documentingthenameplate Instagram account, Marcel Rosa Salas and Isabel Attyah Flower have created a book. Featuring a collection of essays and interviews, portraits by contemporary photographers, archival imagery and a historical exploration of the significance of the jewelry staple, “The Nameplate” is a tribute to the creators and purveyors of it. Available now at penguinrandomhouse.com

Gala Porras-Kim

Installation view, Gala Porras-Kim: The weight of a patina of time, 2023, Fowler Museum at UCLA (Elon Schoenholz)

Gala Porras-Kim’s “The weight of a patina of time” at the Fowler Museum interrogates the 21st century museum and how institutions often overlook context when displaying artifacts. Her interdisciplinary installation is the illuminating culmination of Porras-Kim’s extensive research on academic and archaeological practices. On view through Oct. 29. 308 Charles E Young Drive N, Los Angeles.

