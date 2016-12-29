L.A. theater openings, Jan. 1-8: 'Rent' and more

This week: A salute to African American poet Langston Hughes, a classic Clifford Odets drama, and “Rent” rolls into Costa Mesa on its 20th-anniversary tour.

Get Lit’s Dante Hip-hop musical inspired by Dante’s “Inferno.” Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Tue., 8 p.m. $20. (310) 746-4000.

The Langston Hughes Project A celebration of the African American poet includes music, spoken word, etc. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed., 8 p.m. $30. (310) 746-4000.

Fame – The Musical Based on the 1980 film about a performing-arts high school in NYC. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Jan. 8. $34-$74. (800) 745-3000.

The Manor Site-specific tale of scandal and murder, inspired by actual events. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Thu.-Fri., 6 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends Jan. 29. $65; advance reservations required. (310) 364-3606.

The Nouveau Mid-Century Romance Songbook Vocalist Ty Taylor performs standards and more. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu., 8 p.m. $25. (310) 746-4000.

Actually Oranges (When life hands you lemons) Up & Coming Actors presents Tahirih Moeller’s comedy about a fantastical transformation that upends the relationship between three friends. The Studio at Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Jan. 8. $15, $20. (562) 494-1014.

Christine Lahti The Emmy winner (“Chicago Hope”) shares stories from her personal and professional lives in a solo show. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 8 p.m. $30. (310) 746-4000.

Rent 20th anniversary tour of the rock musical inspired by Puccini’s “La Boheme.” Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Jan. 8. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Rocket to the Moon The Harold Clurman Lab Theater presents Clifford Odets’ classic drama about a man at a personal and professional crossroads during the Great Depression. The Art of Acting Studio, 1017 N. Orange Dr., L.A. Fri.-Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Jan. 21. $20 in advance; pay what you can at the door. www.artofactingstudio.com

Urinetown: The Musical Coeurage Theatre Company presents a return engagement of this Tony-winning satire set in a world where one corporation controls all of the toilets. Lankershim Arts Center, 5108 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 25. Pay what you want. (323) 944-2165.

The Winter’s Tale Shakespeare’s tragicomedy about court intrigue, romance and obsession, reimagined as a fairytale. Archway Studio/Theatre, 10509 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 11. $28. (818) 980-7529.

A Night with Freda Payne The vocalist performs standards and more in this cabaret show. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 8 p.m. $45. (310) 746-4000.

The Roommate West Coast premiere of Jen Silverman’s comedy about a middle-aged Iowa woman who rents a room to a woman from the Bronx. South Coast Repertory, Julianne Argyros Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat.-next Sun., 2 and 7:45 p.m.; ends Jan. 22. $22 and up. (714) 708-5555.

The Super Variety Match Bonus Round! Return engagement of Deb Hiett’s new comedy about an elderly Texas couple magically transported onto a 1970s-era TV game show. Rogue Machine, MET Theatre, 1089 N. Oxford Ave, L.A. Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Jan. 22. $34.99. (855) 585-5185.

End Up Here Composer-lyricist Christopher Reiner (“Urban Death”) presents an afternoon of music and prose. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Jan. 22. $15. (818) 202-4120.

StoryTime True-life tales of joy, sadness and humor. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $12. (818) 763-5990.