Hello, 2023! Celebrate with our list of 13 fun things to do this New Year’s weekend

Ring out the old year and ring in the new with our curated selection of arts and entertainment offerings this New Year's weekend.

70mm New Year’s Weekend

This four-film mini-festival presented by American Cinematheque kicks off with David Lean’s epic 1962 historical drama “Lawrence of Arabia” starring Peter O'Toole (7:30 p.m. Dec. 29-30). Next up, it’s Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 sci-fi classic “2001: A Space Odyssey” (7:30 p.m. Dec. 31), followed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 drama “Phantom Thread” starring Daniel Day-Lewis (7:30 p.m. Jan. 1) and finally, Spike Lee’s 1992 biopic “Malcolm X” starring Denzel Washington (7:30 p.m. Jan. 2). The Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

Grand Park’s NYELA

Rub elbows with thousands upon thousands — upon thousands! — of your fellow Angelenos at this free, alcohol-free and family-friendly celebration featuring performances by Grammy nominee Cimafunk, Versa-Style Dance Company et al., plus big-name DJs, food trucks and more. And capping off the night, it’s a spectacular 3-D light show projected onto City Hall. Grand Park, 200 N. Spring St., L.A. Gates open at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. Free. grandparkla.org

‘Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix NYE Gala’

The seemingly ageless burlesque diva graces the stage once more in a show that is decidedly more naughty than nice. For ages 18 and older only. The Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 9 p.m. Dec. 31. $49.50-$225. laorpheum.com

Prohibition NYE

Return with us now to the Roaring ’20s with KCRW-FM’s annual, immersive and retro-styled shindig featuring performances by EDM producer Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and alt-pop duo Neil Frances, plus KCRW DJ Tyler Boudreaux, burlesque dancers, live jazz and more. Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., L.A. 9 p.m. Sunday. $195. prohibitionnye.com

‘The Annual One-Time Only New Year’s Eve Musical Revue’

Silliness reigns supreme as this long-lived and family-friendly NYE variety show returns for another year. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. 7 and 10 p.m. Dec. 31. $24.50-$49.50. santamonicaplayhouse.com

The Groundlings’ ‘New Year’s Eve Spectacular’

Say “Goodbye and good riddance” to 2022 and “How you doin’?” to 2023 with a night of improv comedy and live music capped off with a Champagne toast. The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. 9 p.m. Dec. 31. $100. Ages 21 and older only. groundlings.com

New Year’s Eve With the Roots

They hip-hop and they don’t stop when the funky R&B collective from Philadelphia, a.k.a. the current “Tonight Show” band, takes it to the stage in a pair of shows. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $89-$284. laphil.com

EVE at Universal Studios Hollywood

Get a groove on with not one, not two but three separate dance zones, dedicated to EDM, Latin music and pop hits, respectively. And yes, there will be fireworks. Universal Studios, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. $139. universalstudioshollywood.com

‘Rita Rudner: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like New Year’s’

The veteran comic, author and actor is your hostess with the mostest for her seventh annual NYE celebration. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 7 p.m. Dec. 31. $105-$131. lagunaplayhouse.com

‘Andy Vargas: New Year’s Eve!’

The Santana vocalist rocks out with his band, joined by Santana bassist Benny Rietfeld. Feinstein’s at Vitello’s, 4349 Tujunga Ave., Studio City. 7 and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $75-$125 plus $25 food and drink minimum. feinsteinsatvitellos.com

‘Katt Williams — 2023 and Me Tour’

The no-holds-barred comic is your master of ceremonies for this special NYE show. Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $65 and up. microsofttheater.com

‘Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert’

The Strauss Symphony of America and a cohort of singers and dancers perform classic waltzes and operetta selections by Johann Strauss II in this festive offering. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 3 p.m. Jan. 1. $49 and up. scfta.org

Also at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 2:30 p.m. Jan. 2. $49-$150. musiccenter.org

Disney 100 Movie Marathon

The studio that built its reputation — and subsequently, an entertainment and theme-park empire — on animated musicals marks its centenary with a four-film celebration that includes “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Aladdin” (1992), “The Lion King” (1994) and “Frozen” (2013). El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Noon Jan. 1. $40; four-person family pack, $120. elcapitantheatre.com

