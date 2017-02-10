L.A. theater openings, Feb. 12-19: 'Forever Plaid' and more

This week: A feel-good musical about a 1950s vocal quartet, a new play about an Indian family tripped up by the Internet age, and the return of a classic drama about Chicano life in 1940s L.A.

Church Discipline New immersive-theatre production about a congregation in conflict; for ages 13 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends March 12. $15. (818) 202-4120.

Hallelujah, Baby! Musical Theatre Guild stages the Tony-winning Jule Styne musical about an African American woman seeking success in show biz. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $45. (818) 243-2539.

Off the Top! Broadway and TV veteran Jason Kravits’ wholly improvised cabaret show. Rockwell Table and Stage, 1714 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $15, $20. (323) 669-1550.

Zoot Suit Luis Valdez helms a revival of his landmark fact-based drama with music about Chicano life in WWII-era L.A.; with Demian Bichir. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Today, 7 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends March 19. $25-$95. (213) 628-2772.

Hubcap Staged reading of David Lee Ray’s new drama about a black family in present-day Georgia. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre, Blvd., Sierra Madre. Mon., 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. (626) 355-4318.

Andrea McArdle: ’70s & Sunny Broadway’s original “Annie” performs in this cabaret show; with opening act Anthony Federov. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $25-$50. (866) 468-3399.

The Return of “Zoot Suit”: Downstage With the Frame Luis Valdez, Center Theatre Group artistic director Michael Ritchie and others explore the L.A. history that inspired the play. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Mon., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations at www.centertheatregroup.org.

Circus 1903 — The Golden Age of Circus Family-friendly show features acrobats, aerialists, large-scale elephant puppets and more. Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 19. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787.

Dirtsong Indigenous music group Black Arm Band celebrates Australia’s aboriginal culture in this CAP UCLA presentation. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Wed., 8 p.m. $19-$39. (310) 825-2101.

Free Outgoing U.S. premiere of Anupama Chandrasekhar’s drama about a middle-class family in India whose lives are upended after the teen daughter is captured in an indiscreet video that goes viral. East West Players, David Henry Hwang Theater, 120 Judge John Aiso St., L.A. Wed.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 12. $35-$50; discounts available; pay what you can, Thu., Feb. 16 only. (213) 625-7000.

The Beauty, the Banshee & Me Writer-performer Cathy Lind Hayes’ autobiographical solo play about being adopted and searching for her birth mother. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Thu., 8 p.m. $25. (323) 960-1055.

Cuisine & Confessions Cirque troupe Les 7 doigts (The 7 Fingers) explores the connection between food and memory, love, etc. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 18. $50 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Fried Chicken & Latkes Rain Pryor, daughter of comic Richard Pryor, stars in this new autobiographical solo show. Jewish Women’s Theatre, 2912 Colorado Blvd. #101, Santa Monica. Thu., Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 2. $40. (800) 838-3006.

Bye Bye Birdie Classic musical about a rock ’n’ roll star who gets drafted into the Army. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends April 1. $20-$32. (818) 244-8481.

Die, Mommie, Die! An aging actress’ two children seek revenge after she murders their father in Charles Busch’s campy comedy; Drew Droege stars. Celebration Theatre @ the Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 26. $25-$40. (323) 957-1884.

Don’t Tell My Mother! Manila Luzon (“RuPaul's Drag Race”) is featured in a ladies-night edition of the comedy/storytelling series. Busby’s East, 5364 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $25-$50. www.dtmm-show.com.

Edward: The Musical Theater company Blue Vanity stages this dark comedy about a sad, angry man who has a psychotic break. The Studio at Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 19. $10. (562) 494-1014.

Forever Plaid Hit musical comedy about an ill-fated 1950s-era vocal group that returns from beyond to perform a concert. International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 5. $47, $49; opening night, $55. (562) 436-4610.

Long Joan Silver Arthur M. Jolly’s female-led reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s pirate tale. Loft Ensemble Theater, 13442 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends March 26. $20. (818) 616-3150.

The Music of ABBA Tribute band Arrival recreates a concert by the Swedish pop group. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m. $35-$65. (562) 467-8818.

Phalaris’s Bull: Solving the Riddle of the Great Big World L.A. premiere of molecular biologist and philosopher Steven Friedman’s autobiographical solo drama. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 8 p.m. $25. (310) 394-9779.

Postmodern Jukebox Musical collective that specializes in retro-styled covers of recent Top 40 hits. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Romeo and Juliet New staging emphasizes the sex and violence in Shakespeare’s tragic tale of star-crossed lovers. Archway Studio/Theatre, 10509 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 19. $30; discounts available. (818) 980-7529.

Sapo The 1970s music scene serves as the setting for Culture Clash’s reimagining of Aristophanes’ ancient comedy “The Frogs.” Getty Villa, Fleischman Theater, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun. 3 p.m.; ends Feb. 19. $7; advance tickets required. (310) 440-7300.