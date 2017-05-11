L.A. theater openings, May 14-21: 'The Old Man and the Old Moon' and more

This week: A bio-musical about a 1960s vocal group arrives at the Ahmanson, an immersive theatrical experience goes up at the San Gabriel Mission, and a tune-filled fantasy tale sails into the Old Globe.

Dry Land Center Theatre Group’s Block Party series concludes with a remount of the Echo Theater Company’s 2016 staging of Ruby Rae Spiegel’s abortion-themed drama about two female high-school students; an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun., 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends May 21. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.

MOMentum Place Mother’s Day celebration features aerialists, circus performers, dancers and musicians. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$30. (310) 455-2322.

3rd Annual Stage Raw Theater Awards: A Wake and Sing! French Stewart and Vanessa Stewart host a musical salute to the best in 99-seat theater in 2016. Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $25, $100. www.stageraw.com.

Two Solo Plays Open Fist Theatre Company pairs “Cemetery Man,” Ken Jenkins’ solo drama about a gravedigger (Bruce Dickinson), with John O’Keefe’s “Don’t You Ever Call Me Anything,” about an alcoholic woman (Tina Preston). Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m.; ends May 31. $10, $15. (323) 882-6912.

Husband Material Celebration Theatre offers a reading of Steven Lee’s LGBTQ-themed comedy. West Hollywood City Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. www.celebrationtheatre.com.

Next to Normal Pulitzer- and Tony-winning musical about a suburban mom struggling with bipolar disorder. East West Players, David Henry Hwang Theater, 120 Judge John Aiso St., L.A. Wed.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 11. $50 and up; discounts available; pay what you can, May 18 only; limited rush tickets available. (213) 625-7000.

Jersey Boys Hit bio-musical about 1960s vocal group Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends June 24. $25-$125. (213) 972-4400.

The Old Man and the Old Moon West Coast premiere of PigPen Theatre Co.’s fantastical musical fable about one man’s epic quest to find his missing wife. The Old Globe, San Diego, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends June 18. $29 and up. (619) 234-5623.

Separate Tables Two short plays by Terence Rattigan, set in the same dining hall in a residential hotel in England. Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 18. $30. (310) 364-0535.

Shine Storytellers share tales about memorable experiences. Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7 p.m. $12; discounts available. (310) 452-2321.

Annie Get Your Gun Classic musical about Old West sharpshooter Annie Oakley. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends July 1. $20-$32. (818) 244-8481.

Don’t Tell My Mother! The comedy/storytelling series offers a Mother’s Day-themed show; with Jen Kober, et al. Busby’s East, 5364 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $25-$50. www.dtmm-show.com.

Freeway Dreams Commuters stuck in L.A. traffic sing of their hopes and dreams in Wayne Moore’s musical fantasy comedy. Write Act Repertory, Brickhouse Theatre, 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 11. $15, $20. (800) 838-3006.

I Carry Your Heart L.A. premiere of Georgette Kelly’s drama about two families that become connected by organ donation; part of the Hope Festival. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Fri.-next Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$25. (213) 389-3856.

The McCartney Years Tribute show re-creates a concert by the former Beatle. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Fri., 8 p.m. $33-$40. (909) 477-2752.

They Shoot Mexicans, Don’t They? Immersive, site-specific theater experience about a film producer trying to make a silent movie about the San Gabriel Mission in 1927; with live music by Quetzal; part of the Latin Wave Festival. San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends May 21. $18-$30. (626) 308-2868.

Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser includes appearances by Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick, Alfred Molina, Edward James Olmos, Phylicia Rashad, et al. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. $100 and up. (213) 972-3731.

Fences August Wilson’s classic drama about a working-class African American father and his family in 1950s Pittsburgh. Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 17. $14-$27. (562) 494-1014.

Five Guys Named Moe Obba Babatundé stars in Clarke Peters’ musical featuring the songs of R&B pioneer Louis Jordan. Ebony Repertory Theatre, Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends June 11. $30-$55. (323) 964-9766.

Life Could Be a Dream Jukebox musical about an aspiring doo-wop group. Stage Door Repertory Theatre, 1045 N. Armando St., Anaheim Hills. $22, $28. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends June 4. (714) 630-7378.

Thinking Shakespeare Live! Artistic director Barry Edelstein and a trio actors explore the language of the Bard. The Old Globe, San Diego, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Sat., 11 a.m. $10, $15. (619) 234-5623.

Vicki Lawrence & Mama The comic actress and singer performs as herself and as her classic character from “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Mama’s Family.” La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35-$95. (562) 944-9801.

From Broadway to Main Street and Back Again! Four-part a cappella group the Masters of Harmony performs. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $29, $39. (562) 985-7000.