Zach Bryan blames it on the alcohol after ‘stupid’ Kanye West-Taylor Swift tweet catches heat

Country music singer Zach Bryan clarifies he “was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong.”

Country music star Zach Bryan revealed how he really feels about Taylor Swift, after he compared the pop diva to Kanye West in a since-deleted tweet.

Bryan, a 28-year-old Country Music Assn. Awards nominee, shared his opinions on sports and music earlier this week, tweeting “eagles > chiefs” and “Kanye > Taylor,” according to a screenshot shared on X (formerly Twitter). The singer-songwriter’s post went viral, sparking ire from Swifties and other social media fans. He swiftly — no pun intended — deactivated his X account and apologized in a series of Instagram stories early Thursday morning. He clarified he was tweeting under the influence and “I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night.”

“I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong,” he said on Instagram, posting a screenshot of Swift’s and Post Malone’s “Fortnight.” “I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her.”

Over several Instagram stories, the “Condemned” singer said he had been going through hard times in his personal life and explained he “was projecting a little” in his tweet, which took a dig at both Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs. The post also seemed to evoke Swift and West’s years-long feud.

Bryan, who said “Twitter gets me in trouble too much,” added in another Instagram story that he felt his post came off “as rude and desensitized to Taylor” and praised the “force of nature” singer and her contributions to the music industry.

He added: “I never want people to think I have a hint of malice or meanness towards anyone, ever, that’s why I’m saying all this.”

Bryan concluded his Instagram apology saying he intends to focus on himself, including wrapping up his Quittin Time tour, which continues this weekend in Louisville.

Representatives for Bryan did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for additional comment.

Earlier this month, Bryan nabbed a nomination for the 2024 CMA Awards for his collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything.”