L.A theater openings, Feb. 19-26: 'Fun Home' and more

This week: A salute to blues legend Bessie Smith, a revival of Larry Kramer’s AIDS-themed drama “The Normal Heart,” and the hit musical “Fun Home” finds a temporary home at the Ahmanson.

Shaolin Warriors Choreographed martial arts battles, acrobatics and more. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 3 p.m. $38 and up. (818) 677-3000

Sharpies Staged reading of Eugene Pack’s new comedy about celebrities at an autograph-signing convention; with Steven Weber, Jennifer Tilly, et al. Central Library, Mark Taper Auditorium, 630 W. 5th St., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; reservations required. www.eventbrite.com

Shine The storytelling series presents a “best-of” show. Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 7 p.m. $12; discounts available. (310) 452-2321.

Finding Neverland J.M. Barrie is inspired to write the classic tale “Peter Pan” in this hit musical; for ages 7 and up. Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends March 12. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787.

Fun Home Tony-winning musical, with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir about growing up in a dysfunctional family. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends April 1. $25-$125. (213) 972-4400.

Little Children Dream of God West Coast premiere of Jeff Augustin’s drama about a pregnant Haitian woman who flees an abusive relationship and unrest at home for hope of a better life in the U.S. The Road on Magnolia, NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu, 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends April 15. $17.50, $34. (818) 761-8838.

Beyond Therapy Christopher Durang’s 1980s-era farce about modern romance, psychiatry, etc. The Studio at Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 5. $20. (562) 494-1014.

The Head Is Not Reliable: Stories from a High-Strung Appalachian Boyhood Actor-comic Sam Pancake’s one-man show about growing up in rural West Virginia. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Feb. 24-25. Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m. $15. (800) 838-3006.

The Normal Heart Larry Kramer’s Tony-winning drama about the early days of the AIDS crisis. Chromolume Theatre at the Attic, 5429 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends March 19. $25. (800) 838-3006.

A Delusional Affair Albert James Kallis’ new comedy explores love, marriage, fantasy and reality; for mature audiences. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3:30 p.m.; ends April 30. $35; discounts available. (310) 394-9779.

The Devil’s Music: The Life and Blues of Bessie Smith Off-Broadway bio-drama with music about the legendary singer. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Sat., 7 p.m. only; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 12. $30-$55; opening night, $99. (805) 667-2900.

Golden Dragon Acrobats Tumbling, juggling and other feats of skill. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $33-$40. (909) 477-2752.

The Little Prince Family-friendly adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s beloved fable. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Sat., 2 p.m.; next Sun. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; ends March 5. $16-$25; discounts available. (888) 455-4212.

Once on This Island 3-D Theatricals stages this family-friendly musical fable, set in the Caribbean, about a peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy young man. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 5. $40-$85. (562) 467-8818.

Revolution Songs: Dorian & Nayanna Holley Protest music of the civil-rights era; presented by Ebony Repertory Theatre. Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $25, $30. (323) 964-9766.

The Piano Men: A Tribute to Sir Elton John and Billy Joel With tribute artists Jeffrey Allen and Matthew Banks. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$49. (949) 480-4278.