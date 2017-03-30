L.A. theater openings, April 2-9: 'The Encounter,' 'Into the Woods' and more

This week: A mind-bending trip through the Amazon, a gender-bent take on Shakespeare’s “Scottish play,” and a Sondheim classic reimagined.

Hollywood Revisited Musical revue features classic numbers as well as original costumes from golden-age films. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (562) 944-9801.

Poems from the Pond Debbie Allen, Frances Fisher, Daphne Zuniga, et al., read selections from Peggy Freydberg’s book. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends April 2. $50, $75. (310) 434-3200.

Brain Candy Live! “MythBusters’” Adam Savage and “Vsauce’s” Michael Stevens mix science and fun in this family-friendly show. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Into the Woods Fiasco Theater’s reimagining of the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical inspired by classic fairy tales. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends May 14. $25-$125. (213) 972-4400.

Max Raabe und das Palast Orchester The Berlin-based baritone and his ensemble re-create the popular music of the 1920s and 30s. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Wed., 8 p.m. $40-$100. (949) 854-4646. www.thebarclay.org

Murder, Anyone? The playwriting process takes a deadly turn in Gordon Bressack’s new comedy. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Wed., 8 p.m.; ends June 7. $25. (800) 838-3006.

Of Mice and Men Theatre Unleashed presents a stage adaptation of the Steinbeck novel about migrant workers George and Lennie. The Belfry Stage, Upstairs at the Crown, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 13. $20; or, pay what you want, with $5 donation. (818) 849-4039.

Supper Four wealthy but estranged brothers reunite in Japan for a wedding in Phinneas Kiyomura’s dark comedy. Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 20. $20, $25. (323) 856-8611.

The Encounter West Coast premiere of Simon McBurney’s multimedia-enhanced theatrical experience, inspired by the true story of a National Geographic photographer lost in the Amazon jungle. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 17. $25-$100. (310) 746-4000.

Goonie A 6-year-old’s birthday party spins out of control in writer-performer Terry Maratos’ new solo comedy. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May. 5. $15, $20. (323) 839-5086.

The Importance of Being Earnest Oscar Wilde’s classic romantic farce. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends May 13. $20-$32. (818) 244-8481.

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles presents the premiere of this staged concert production based on the classic David Bowie album. Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Pl., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $35. (323) 860-7300.

Yes, Virginia Stan Zimmerman and Christian McLaughlin’s new two-character comedy about an aging Detroit woman and her longtime housekeeper. Studio C Artists – 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends April 30. $25, $30. www.eventbrite.com.

The Athena Cats New Works Festival Staged readings of 10-minute plays written and directed by female playwrights. City Garage Theatre, Bergamot Station Arts Center, Building T1, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. Sat., 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 564-9410.

Celebrating 20 Years of Visionary Voices Twenty acclaimed writers and performers take part in this benefit show for the Ojai Playwrights Conference. Matilija Hall, 703 El Paseo Rd., Ojai. Sat., 4 p.m. $75. www.ojaiplays.org

The Lady Was a Gentleman Broads’ Word Ensemble stages the West Coast premiere of Barbara Kahn’s fact-based comedy about a famous 19th-century stage actress who played both female and male roles. Dorie Theatre at the Complex, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends April 29. $22, $28. (800) 838-3006.

Longing Lasts Longer Veteran performance artist Penny Arcade explores gentrification in NYC in this solo show; presented by CAP UCLA. UCLA Freud Playhouse, 405 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends April 9. $19-$29. (310) 825-2101.

Lord of the Underworld’s Home for Unwed Mothers A woman meets the child she gave up for adoption 25 years earlier in Louisa Hill’s new drama. Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont, Los Feliz. Sat. 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends May 14. $15-$39. (213) 761-7061.

Macbeth: Revisited New American Theatre presents an intimate, gender-bending take on Shakespeare’s dark tale about an ambitious Scottish warlord. The Second Stage at Sacred Fools Theater, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 13. $15-$35. (310) 424-2980.

Pure Confidence Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble stages the West Coast premiere of Carlyle Brown’s drama about a slave/jockey in the South during the Civil War. Sacred Fools, 1076 Lillian Way, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends April 30. $25-$34. (323) 960-7745.

Theatre Rocks! Benefit show features musical acts Nick Bognar, the Pinheads, and Revolution Road. Theatre West, 3333 Chauenga Blvd. West, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $20. (323) 851-7977.

Treasure Island Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic pirate tale, with some gender-switched roles. Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 6. $14-$27. (562) 494-1014.

Studio: Spring 2017 Showcase for locally created theater, dance music and multimedia performance. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Next Sun.-Mon., 8:30 p.m. $12, $15. (213) 237-2800.