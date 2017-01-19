L.A. theater openings, Jan. 22-29: 'Moby Dick' and more

This week: A lively adaptation of “Moby Dick” sails into South Coast Rep. Plus, a new drama about the inner workings of the brain, and the conclusion of Arlene Hutton’s “Nibroc Trilogy.”

God Bliss (In the Name of Semelah) This new work from Eko Nugroho’s shadow-theater ensemble Wayang Bocor tells the story of how Islam came to Java and Indonesia. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $20, $25. (213) 237-2800.

Hansel & Gretel Multimedia-enhanced all-ages rock musical based on the classic fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 3 p.m. $38 and up. (818) 677-3000.

Late Company A Canadian couple hosts a small dinner party a year after the suicide of their gay son in the U.S. premiere engagement of Jordan Tannahill’s drama. Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 19. $30. (310) 364-0535.

David Sedaris The author and humorist workshops material for an upcoming book in this CAP UCLA presentation. Little Theater at Macgowan Hall, UCLA, 245 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m.; Mon.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Jan. 28. $59. (310) 825-2101.

Rent 20th anniversary tour of the rock musical inspired by Puccini’s “La Bohème”; recommended for ages 13 and up. Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Jan. 29. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787.

Rapid Development Series Competition-style reading series showcases the work of local playwrights under the age of 30. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; ends March 3. Free. (323) 663-1525.

The Bitter Game Keith A. Wallace’s solo drama about being black in America; for mature audiences. Skirball Cultural Center, Performance Lab, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $5-$10. (877) 722-4849.

Future Sex, Inc. Former pop stars battle an evil corporation in a dystopian future in a reworked version of John Papageorge’s 2016 musical “Siamese Sex Show.” Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat. 10 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Feb. 19. $30. (323) 960-7738.

Justin Vivian Bond Shows Up The Obie-winning, New York-based trans-genre artist performs; for mature audiences; part of the Off-Center Festival. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.$25. (714) 556-2787. Shine True stories about being “fired up.” Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Fri., 8 p.m. $5, $10. (310) 452-2321.

White Guy on the Bus A white financial manager and a black nursing student have a series of encounters on a weekly bus ride in the L.A. premiere of Bruce Graham’s drama. The Road on Magnolia, NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 18. $17.50, $34. (818) 761-8838.

Witness for the Prosecution The Group Rep presents Agatha Christie’s courtroom thriller. Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 2 p.m.; ends March 12. $20, $25. (818) 763-5990.

Fugu West Coast Jewish Theatre presents this new fact-based drama about a Japanese diplomat who helped save 6,000 Lithuanian Jews during WWII. Pico Playhouse, 10508 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends March 19. $25-$40. (323) 821-2449.

Gulf View Drive A long-married Kentucky couple starts a new life in Florida in the final play in Arlene Hutton’s “Nibroc Trilogy.” Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 12. $30-$55; opening night, $99. (805) 667-2900.

ISC’s iambic lab Monthlong series of special events and workshops gets underway with a reading of a new adaptation of Ibsen’s “The Pretenders.” Independent Shakespeare Co. Studio, 3191 Casitas Ave. #168, Atwater Village. Sat., 8 p.m.; Pay what you can. (818) 710-6306.

Gene Kelly: The Legacy The star’s widow, Patricia Ward Kelly, shares memories, film clips and more. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sat., 7 p.m. $20-$50. (844) 626-8726.

Moby Dick Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre Company stages its adaptation of Melville’s classic American novel about a vengeful sea captain and a white whale. South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 19. $22 and up. (714) 708-5555.

Plasticity A comatose man slowly regains consciousness in this new multimedia-enhanced, multi-character solo drama that explores the human brain’s ability to repair itself. Hudson Guild Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends March 13. $30. (323) 960-7787.

The Secret Garden Family-friendly adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved novel; for ages 7 and up. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 4 p.m.; ends Feb. 12. $16, $18. (909) 477-2752.

Shades of Disclosure QueerWise presents this new work exploring the stories of HIV/AIDS survivors. Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 3 p.m.; ends Feb. 25. $15-$34. (213) 761-7061.

Sweet 16th Annual 50 Hour Drive-by Theatre Festival Four all-new mini-plays created in a two-day period. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., next Sun.-Mon., 8:30 p.m. $15. (818) 202-4120.

22nd Annual Hollywood Performance Marathon Benefit show features comedy, music, dance, performance art and more. Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 3 p.m. till dawn Sunday. $20. (323) 856-8611.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Return engagement of Christopher Durang’s Chekhov-inspired farce. Edgemar Center for the Arts, Alexander Theater, 2437 Main St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends March 5. $35. (310) 392-7327.