Review: 'American Son,' with Kerry Washington, is a painfully topical, if imperfect, Broadway drama

In ways that are sometimes a little too on the nose and sometimes right on the money, Demos-Brown shows the way the prism of race colors reality. Larkin’s clumsy comment to Kendra about the historical reason there are two water fountains at the station seems heavy-handed on the playwright’s part. It’s also a little odd that Scott would use the word “uppity” without thinking of the effect on his wife, who is so politically fastidious about language.