Review: 'Everything That Never Happened' reconsiders 'The Merchant of Venice' through a Jewish perspective

The Venice ghetto — the first such in history – is the gated enclosure to which all Jews must return before sunset. Longing for freedom in the outer world, Jessica elopes with Lorenzo, leaving her father, Shylock, to cope with the consequences of his rash bargain with Antonio – a ruinous “bond” that Gobbo traduces him into signing. When Jessica returns for her father’s trial and forced baptism, their devastating reunion elicits — judging from the prevalent sniffles among the audience — its fair share of tears.