'Skeleton Crew' at the Geffen Playhouse: The plight of the American worker, finally center stage

In “Skeleton Crew,” a play that recalls this history from the vantage of African American auto workers trying to hold on as the city around them sinks deeper into despair, the venerable spirit of the old Detroit worker is embodied in the character of Faye (played with grit and gusto by Caroline Stefanie Clay). The union rep at her plant, Faye, a cancer survivor whose life hasn’t been the same since the death of her lesbian partner, is as tough as they come yet ferociously protective of the welfare of her fellow workers.