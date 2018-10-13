Review: The psychological twists and turns of 'The Other Place' are not for the faint of heart

A mystery whose answers lie in the past, “The Other Place” has to catch the audience up on a lot of back story. It does so by pulling at the threads of Juliana’s narrative until it dissolves to reveal a different one — then pulling that apart too. Director Matthew McCray manages the mounting revelations so deftly that the audience remains as off-balance as Juliana herself. He is assisted by Megan Hill’s unobtrusive set, the dreamlike video projections by Nick Santiago, and an East Coast rainstorm by sound designer Cricket S. Myers that had me reaching for an umbrella. And although many of the supporting roles are a bit underwritten — Philip David Black, playing assorted men, gets no more than a few minutes of stage time — the actors fill out even the sketchiest outlines persuasively.