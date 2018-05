It’s the year(s) of Peak TV when there’s so much quality programming on the air that it seems there’s just never enough time to watch everything. All of which makes the Emmys a confusing time for many. How can you know what series might rise above the others come awards time if you haven’t seen them all? That’s exactly why we have a panel of professionals to guide you through it. Here, our Buzzmeter experts tell us what they think will stand out in 14 key Emmy categories come nomination day July 12. Have other suggestions? Let us know in the comments.

Our panelists:

Lorraine Ali/Los Angeles Times; Tom O’Neil/Gold Derby; Matt Roush/TV Guide; Glenn Whipp/The Envelope

Their picks in the key categories:

Drama series frontrunners: 'Handmaid's Tale' | 'The Americans' | 'The Crown' | 'Game of Thrones'

"The Handmaid's Tale" took the drama series Emmy last year. George Kraychyk / Hulu

“There’s a good chance ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will beat out Emmy juggernaut ‘Game of Thrones,’ giving the frighteningly timely Hulu series its second consecutive win here. But never underestimate the supernatural power of ‘Stranger Things.’” Lorraine Ali Critics’ Picks “The Handmaid’s Tale”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “The Americans”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “This Is Us”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “Stranger Things”: Glenn, Lorraine, Tom “Game of Thrones”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “The Crown”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “Westworld”: Glenn, Matt, Tom “Ozark”: Matt “Trust”: Lorraine

Comedy series frontrunners: 'Atlanta' | ' black-ish' | 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Lakeith Stanfield, left, and Donald Glover in "Atlanta." Guy D'Alema / FX

“FX’s ‘Atlanta’ is the strongest comedy series contender, especially given that ‘Veep’ isn’t in the running this year. But ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ reboot could be the wild card here.” Lorraine Ali Critics’ Picks “Atlanta”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Glenn, Matt, Tom “Silicon Valley”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine “black-ish”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “Curb Your Enthusiasm”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “GLOW”: Glenn, Lorraine “Barry”: Glenn “Will and Grace”: Matt, Tom “One Day at a Time”: Matt “Roseanne”: Lorraine, Tom “Better Things”: Lorraine “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”: Tom

Drama actress frontrunners: Elisabeth Moss , 'The Handmaid’s Tale' | Claire Foy , 'The Crown' | Keri Russell, 'The Americans' | Evan Rachel Wood, 'Westworld'

Sandra Oh in the BBC America show "Killing Eve." BBC America

“There’s likely one spot for a newcomer, and Sandra Oh is by far the most deserving for her funny, vulnerable turn on ‘Killing Eve.’” Glenn Whipp

Critics' Picks Keri Russell, “The Americans”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Claire Foy, “The Crown”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”: Glenn, Tom Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”: Glenn Laura Linney , “Ozark”: Matt, Lorraine Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”: Matt Kerry Washington , “Scandal”: Lorraine Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”: Tom

Drama actor frontrunners: Sterling K. Brown , 'This Is Us' | Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans' | Freddie Highmore , 'The Good Doctor'

Donald Sutherland as J. Paul Getty in "Trust." Kurt Iswarienko / FX

“Months after being given an honorary Oscar, Donald Sutherland delivers one of his strongest performances, playing J. Paul Getty in ‘Trust.’” Glenn Whipp

Critics' Picks Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”: Glenn, Matt, Tom Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Jason Bateman, “Ozark”: Glenn, Matt Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Donald Sutherland, “Trust”: Glenn, Lorraine J.K. Simmons, “Counterpart”: Matt Jeffrey Wright , “Westworld": Lorraine Kit Harington , “Game of Thrones”: Lorraine, Tom Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”: Tom

Comedy actress frontrunners: Tracee Ellis Ross, 'black-ish' | Allison Janney , 'Mom'

Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox in "Better Things." Beth Dubber / FX

“‘Better Things’ was even better in its second season; hopefully voters will remember to reward Pamela Adlon with another nomination.” Glenn Whipp

Critics' Picks Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Glenn, Matt, Tom Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Alison Brie , “GLOW”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine Allison Janney, “Mom”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”: Glenn Pamela Adlon, “Better Things": Glenn, Matt, Lorraine Debra Messing, “Will and Grace”: Matt, Tom Issa Rae, “Insecure”: Lorraine Kristen Bell , “The Good Place”: Lorraine Roseanne Barr, “Roseanne”: Tom Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”: Tom

Comedy actor frontrunners: Donald Glover, 'Atlanta' | Anthony Anderson , 'black-ish'

Donald Glover as Earnest Marks in "Atlanta.' Quantrell D. Colbert / FX

“Glover, who’s having a most excellent year, will likely get his second Emmy for his visionary ‘Atlanta,’ but Bill Hader’s hit-man-turned-actor is an edgy tour-de-force, and I’m hoping Hank Azaria gets noticed for his bawdy broken-down sportscaster. Tracy Morgan is the comeback story of the year and Emmy should reward that with a well-deserved nod.” Matt Roush

Critics' Picks Donald Glover, “Atlanta”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Anthony Anderson, “black-ish": Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Bill Hader, “Barry”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine William H. Macy, “Shameless”: Glenn, Lorraine, Tom Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”: Glenn, Tom Ted Danson, “The Good Place”: Glenn, Lorraine, Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”: Matt, Tom Hank Azaria, “Brockmire”: Matt Tracy Morgan, “The Last O.G.”: Matt Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”: Lorraine, Tom

Comedy supporting actress frontrunners: Kate McKinnon , 'Saturday Night Live' | Laurie Metcalf , 'Roseanne' | Alex Borstein , 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' | Rita Moreno, 'One Day at a Time'

Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf in "Roseanne." Adam Rose / ABC

“How to acknowledge the success of a rebooted ‘Roseanne’ without rewarding the show's polarizing namesake? Honor Laurie Metcalf, whose idiosyncratic Jackie is the redeemable answer to an infuriatingly one-dimensional Roseanne.” Lorraine Ali

Critics' Picks Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”: Glenn, Lorraine Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”: Glenn Megan Mullally , “Will and Grace”: Matt, Tom Judith Light, “Transparent”: Matt Tiffany Haddish, “The Last O.G.”: Lorraine Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”: Tom

Comedy supporting actor frontrunners: Sean Hayes , 'Will and Grace' | Brian Tyree Henry, 'Atlanta'

Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland and Megan Mullally as Karen Walker in "Will & Grace." Chris Haston / NBC

“Sean Hayes won this race the first time he was nominated in 2000 but then lost six times. Can he cap off the recent, triumphant ‘Will and Grace’ comeback with a fresh victory?” Tom O’Neill

Critics' Picks Henry Winkler, “Barry”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine Sean Hayes, “Will and Grace”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”: Glenn, Matt, Tom Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Louie Anderson, “Baskets”: Glenn, Matt, Tom Alec Baldwin , “Saturday Night Live”: Glenn, Matt, Tom Lakeith Stanfield, “Atlanta”: Lorraine Marc Maron, “GLOW”: Lorraine Kumail Nanjiani, “Silicon Valley”: Lorraine Tony Shalhoub, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Tom

Drama supporting actress frontrunners: Ann Dowd, 'The Handmaid’s Tale' | Thandie Newton, 'Westworld'

Thandie Newton in "Westworld." HBO / TNS

“Fierce and funny, Thandie Newton’s rebellious host is a standout in ‘Westworld’s’ sprawling cast. The two ‘Handmaid’s’ actresses could cancel each other out. Chrissy Metz had a strong season and could reap the rewards of a ‘This Is Us’ sweep.” Matt Roush

Critics' Picks Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Thandie Newton, “Westworld”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things”: Glenn, Lorraine, Tom Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”: Glenn, Matt, Tom Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”: Glenn, Matt Margo Martindale, “The Americans”: Matt Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”: Lorraine, Tom Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”: Lorraine

Drama supporting actor frontrunners: Peter Dinklage, 'Game of Thrones' | Mandy Patinkin, 'Homeland'

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson in "This Is Us." Ron Batzdorff / NBC

“No slam-dunk front-runners here. Justin Hartley’s meltdown as Kevin Pearson on ‘This Is Us’ was Emmy bait for sure, but David Harbour is terrific as ‘Stranger Things’ moral compass and Richard Schiff defines the category as ‘Good Doctor’ Sean’s most ardent supporter.” Matt Roush

Critics' Picks David Harbour, “Stranger Things”: Glenn, Matt, Tom Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Justin Hartley, “This Is Us”: Glenn, Matt, Tom Noah Schnapp, “Stranger Things”: Glenn, Lorraine Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Nikolaj Coster-Waldau , “Game of Thrones”: Glenn, Lorraine, Tom Jon Voight , “Ray Donovan”: Matt Richard Schiff, “The Good Doctor”: Matt Ed Harris, “Westworld”: Lorraine Brendan Fraser, “Trust”: Lorraine, Tom

TV movie frontrunners: 'Fahrenheit 451' | 'Black Mirror: USS Callister' | 'Paterno'

Cristin Milloti in a scene from "Black Mirror." Jonathan Prime / Netflix

“‘Black Mirror’s’ superb ‘Star Trek’ parody might earn the anthology its first Emmy in this category.” Glenn Whipp

Critics' Picks “Fahrenheit 451”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “Paterno”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “Black Mirror: USS Callister”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “The Tale”: Glenn, Matt, Tom “Flint”: Glenn, Tom “Notes from the Field”: Matt “The Christmas Prince”: Lorraine “Cocaine Godmother”: Lorraine “Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams”: Lorraine

Limited series frontrunners: 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' | 'Looming Tower' | 'Godless'

Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." Jeff Daly / FX

“Ryan Murphy’s adventurous study of a gay psychopath, told in reverse chronology, was unexpectedly fascinating and unsettling. But in terms of pure entertainment, how I loved the female-driven Western shenanigans of ‘Godless.’” Matt Roush

Critics' Picks “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “Twin Peaks: The Return”: Glenn, Matt, Tom “Looming Tower”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “Howards End”: Glenn, Matt, Tom “Godless”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom “Genius: Picasso”: Lorraine ”Alias Grace”: Lorraine ”The Terror”: Lorraine

Limited series actress frontrunners: Michelle Dockery, 'Godless' | Edie Falco, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

Elisabeth Moss as Detective Robin Griffin in "Top Of The Lake: China Girl." See-Saw Films / SundanceTV

“In 2013, Elisabeth Moss lost this race when nominated for a previous installment of ‘Top of the Lake.’ After winning the drama actress prize last year for ‘Handmaid's Tale,’ can she now triumph twice?” Tom O’Neill

Critics' Picks Laura Dern, “The Tale”: Glenn, Matt, Tom Jessica Biel , “The Sinner”: Glenn, Matt, Tom Hayley Atwell, “Howard’s End”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”: Glenn, Lorraine, Tom Michelle Dockery, “Godless”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Edie Falco, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”: Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Tom Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”: Matt, Lorraine, Tom Sarah Gadon, “Alias Grace”: Lorraine

Limited series actor frontrunners: Kyle MacLachlan, 'Twin Peaks' | Darren Criss, 'Versace' | Al Pacino, 'Paterno' | Michael B. Jordan, 'Fahrenheit 451'

Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace." Jeff Daly / FX

“Traditionally, this category is claimed by big movie stars like Al Pacino, who won twice (2004, 2010), but recent champs have been appealing newcomers like Riz Ahmed and Courtney B. Vance. That's good news for Darren Criss.” Tom O’Neill