Photos: An exclusive look at the Oscars’ best backstage moments

The 96th Academy Awards have come and gone, and “Oppenheimer” came out on top, winning best picture and earning Christopher Nolan his first-ever Oscar, for directing.

The film also had a strong showing in the acting categories, with Cillian Murphy winning lead actor and Robert Downey Jr. supporting actor. “Oppenheimer” won seven awards overall.

There was much more to celebrate, including Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s win for supporting actress in “The Holdovers” and Emma Stone’s win for lead actress in “Poor Things.” A rapturous performance of “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling, which featured an appearance from Slash from Guns N’ Roses, came just before Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell won for their competing “Barbie” song “What Was I Made For?”

Here is what was happening backstage.

Emma Stone, second from left, meets with Sally Field, third from left, backstage as Michelle Yeoh, left, Jessica Lange and Jennifer Lawrence, right, gather to congratulate Stone for winning lead actress.

John Krasinski, left, greets host Jimmy Kimmel backstage.

Florence Pugh poses playfully.

An Oscar trophy awaits its winner.

Lead actor winner Cillian Murphy, is surrounded by presenters and past winners Brendan Fraser, from left, Ben Kingsley, Forest Whitaker, Matthew McConaughey and Nicolas Cage.

Supporting actor winner Robert Downey Jr. is surrounded by presenters and past winners Christoph Waltz, from left, Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell, Mahershala Ali and Ke Huy Quan.

Anya Taylor-Joy compares her height with fellow co-presenter Chris Hemsworth.

The visual effects team behind “Godzilla Minus One,” Takashi Yamazaki (who also directed), Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima, celebrates with their statuettes and kaiju models.

John Cena back stage during the the 96th Annual Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

A nearly nude John Cena gets ready to present the Academy Award for costume design.