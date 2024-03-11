Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Photos: An exclusive look at the Oscars’ best backstage moments

illie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell back stage
Billie Eilish, front, and brother / songwriting collaborator Finneas O’Connell celebrate backstage after winning the Oscar for original song for “What Was I Made For” from “Barbie” at the 96th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
Share

The 96th Academy Awards have come and gone, and “Oppenheimer” came out on top, winning best picture and earning Christopher Nolan his first-ever Oscar, for directing.

The film also had a strong showing in the acting categories, with Cillian Murphy winning lead actor and Robert Downey Jr. supporting actor. “Oppenheimer” won seven awards overall.

There was much more to celebrate, including Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s win for supporting actress in “The Holdovers” and Emma Stone’s win for lead actress in “Poor Things.” A rapturous performance of “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling, which featured an appearance from Slash from Guns N’ Roses, came just before Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell won for their competing “Barbie” song “What Was I Made For?”

Here is what was happening backstage.

Emma Stone meets with Sally Field backstage after winning best actress.
Advertisement

Emma Stone, second from left, meets with Sally Field, third from left, backstage as Michelle Yeoh, left, Jessica Lange and Jennifer Lawrence, right, gather to congratulate Stone for winning lead actress.

John Krasinski, left, greets and Jimmy Kimmel back stage during the the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

John Krasinski, left, greets host Jimmy Kimmel backstage.

Florence Pugh poses for a photo back stage during the the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

Florence Pugh poses playfully.

A man holds an Academy Awards trophy.

An Oscar trophy awaits its winner.

Best Actor winner Cillian Murphy, surrounded by presenters and past winners backstage.

Lead actor winner Cillian Murphy, is surrounded by presenters and past winners Brendan Fraser, from left, Ben Kingsley, Forest Whitaker, Matthew McConaughey and Nicolas Cage.

Supporting Actor winner Robert Downey, Jr. surrounded by presenters back stage during the the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

Supporting actor winner Robert Downey Jr. is surrounded by presenters and past winners Christoph Waltz, from left, Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell, Mahershala Ali and Ke Huy Quan.

Anya Taylor Joy compares her height to fellow co-presenter Chris Hemsworth back stage.
Advertisement

Anya Taylor-Joy compares her height with fellow co-presenter Chris Hemsworth.

The visual effects team behind "Godzilla Minus One" back stage.

The visual effects team behind “Godzilla Minus One,” Takashi Yamazaki (who also directed), Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima, celebrates with their statuettes and kaiju models.

John Cena back stage during the the 96th Annual Academy Awards.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

A nearly nude John Cena gets ready to present the Academy Award for costume design.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsAwardsOscars
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement