Boots Riley bends reality to explore larger ideas in 'Sorry to Bother You'

Riley hoped his experience with independent music would transfer to the film world: Don’t wait for a big label — get it out there and let the people find it. In so doing, McSweeney’s published the complete script in 2014, the same year Riley made a commitment to himself to do whatever it took to get it to screen. He recalls, “I was like, ‘Maybe I won't get the money for it. Maybe it will be shot all on my phone or with my friends or something like that or maybe we'll do it at ‘Star Wars’ level.’ I had no idea.”