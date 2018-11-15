Korean language 'Burning's' haunting ambiguity leads to a deeper film experience

According to Lee, good jobs are hard to find in Korea and the nation’s youth are often forced to take positions they never expected to. He adds, “Jong-su is one of many young people in Korea who feels anxious over his future but also lethargic and helpless. On the other hand, there are young people like Ben. He enjoys material wealth but is incredibly empty inside, the emptiness of the modern-day man who can do anything but also nothing at all. There are also young women like Hae-mi. She has no choice but to rely on credit card debt despite working hard as a narrator model on the streets, and yet she never ceases her search for the meaning of life.”