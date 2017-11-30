Seven directors 'weaponize storytelling' to stand against hatred and violence

Directors Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) and Kathryn Bigelow (“Detroit”) discuss the particular power stories wield to humanize the "other." Directors Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) and Kathryn Bigelow (“Detroit”) discuss the particular power stories wield to humanize the "other." SEE MORE VIDEOS Greta, at what point in the process did you realize Sacramento was going to be so important to the story? Greta Gerwig: I always knew that I wanted to make a film that took place in Sacramento and was about Sacramento because I think one of the things that movies do and cinema does better than almost any other art form is capture place. I felt like I could shoot it lovingly and truthfully. And that was exciting to me. And also, I think the more specific something is, the more universal it ends up becoming. So I was interested in telling a story of a family, and of a girl, and of a time — we're getting into the war in Iraq, and the erosion of the middle class. But also, this is just her senior year of high school, and her mother's having trouble letting go. And I felt like the more clearly I could paint that world with what I knew, the more everyone else would feel like, “Oh, that's my story, too,” even though it's not. Guillermo, your film is set in early 1960s Baltimore but it has this real fantasy feel to it. And yet the emotions to it are so real. Del Toro: Well, it was '62 for a reason. Because it's about today. The movie's about today and about the other and about the fact that '62 is the year when there's a Madison Avenue fabrication of America, the postwar affluency, suburban life, the space race. Everything's about the future and abundancy if you're a certain race and a certain class. But if you're not things are exactly as bad as they are right now. And I wanted to talk about things now, and if you're going to approach parable, which is what Darren did, and what I find very valuable, you don't want to root it in now. It's too direct for me. I like the idea of being able to have people lower their guard with the "Once upon a time," you know, and then listen. And then emotionally, I try to make it very real and very specific to me. I felt an urgency to make almost an ointment against the vulgarity and the brutality of what we're living. In every aspect, the most basic pacts of civility have been broken and destroyed. And I wanted to see, can I talk about love without sounding disingenuous? Gerwig: When you guys were talking about fables and making it more allegorical in that way, even though I don't know that necessarily anyone would connect this to "Lady Bird," but I read a lot of lives of the saints when I was working on it. Even though it was about a teenage girl, I wanted it to feel like it was connected to the lives of the saints — like St. Francis, on the one hand, was this obviously amazing man who renounced everything and went to live in nature and experienced love for the world. But he was also just an annoying 17-year-old who took off all of his clothes in the town square and was, like, "I don't need your money, Dad." I was just thinking about him as a teenager and what that would've been. Darren, one of the challenges for people as they've been encountering "mother!" is trying to unpack which biblical parable is which. How did you kind of craft this story that's set in the modern day but obviously has relationships to the Bible? Aronofsky: Well, the Bible for me was just the structural solution, because I was trying to think about how to tell the story of people. I'm a fan of these old stories that have been told for a very long time. I'm not really interested in who those stories belong to or if they really happened. I think that takes away from their power. You can use them to talk about life in the 21st century because they have all the structure that you need for the heroes that you're creating. So, for me, that was the breakthrough. I had this kind of emotional story about a marriage falling apart, and then I had this kind of allegorical idea about the state of the world from an environmental perspective. But the Bible was, like, "Oh, that's a great way to tell the story of people, first a story with one man, then one woman, then the first murder, and then everything goes to hell, and then we have to throw everyone out, and then we have to start again with birth. And as I'm writing it becomes clear that the sunken place is this metaphor for the system that is suppressing the freedom of black people, of many outsiders, many minorities. There's lots of different sunken places. But this one specifically became a metaphor for the prison-industrial complex, the lack of representation of black people in film, in genre. The reason Chris in the film is falling into this place, being forced to watch this screen, that no matter how hard he screams at the screen he can't get agency across. He's not represented. And that, to me, was this metaphor for the black horror audience, a very loyal fan base who comes to these movies, and we're the ones that are going to die first. So the movie for me became almost about representation within the genre, within itself, in a weird way. I find "Detroit" and "Get Out" to be really similar movies. Once "Detroit" gets into that hallway sequence, it's so relentless. Was that level of intensity important? Bigelow: I had the survivor accounts and I did have some people on the set who had actually experienced it. So I was very sensitive to what they had gone through, and also the memories of the three boys who were killed. But at the same time, trying to understand the systemic oppression, you know? How does this happen, where you're completely unconscious with what you're doing — for instance, the police officers, who, you know, have come out of a system where this is somehow permissible. We were just, like, it couldn't have been like that and we'd turn to a survivor and they'd be, like, “Yeah, it was like that and it was worse.” So it was interesting, kind of trying to understand it, trying to re-create it and being horrified by it at the same time.

Jolie: There's something that happens when you're on a film, especially with people who have actually survived. And every single Cambodian crew member was affected by this war. Many of these children knew their parents went through this, but they never talked about what happened. But now they're going to re-create a scene, and they're going to see, and experience, and feel what the parent went through. We had to be really sensitive to that because it's also a country not used to film. So you can't say to the people down the road, we're just going to blow these things up and you're suddenly having the Khmer Rouge come back across the bridge in full uniform. You have to find a way to communicate to a country that doesn't have a lot of cinema. It was making sure that we didn't re-traumatize anyone. And I'm sure that's something that you were all dealing with in many of these heavier issues, in that you know the sensitivity. And even though you're all there for the same reason, we still had to do scenes where children were being hurt. I want to stop every five minutes and, you know, bring in a magician and have a thing. Peele: It feels like all of these stories are exploring a missing piece of the conversation, right? The reason these movies worked and are beautiful and important is we all feel story is one of, if not the most important tool, weapon, we have against hatred and violence. Bigelow: Especially now. You're almost weaponizing storytelling in order to somehow contextualize the unthinkable. Peele: And story promotes empathy, right? Bigelow: Right, exactly, humanizing it. And also it allows you to agitate for change. Del Toro: And we're in, everybody says, "post-truth," we're in a post-truth time and all that. But what happens is, the discourse entrenches on two sides, on a dichotomy, so fast now. Baker: So I have to say what you've done with this social thriller of yours is incredible, it really is. Because you're using genre, which is the direct pathway to mainstream audiences. I was seeing your film in a packed house. You could feel the energy in the room. But then, the discussion that you sparked afterwards, incredible. Peele: Thank you. This movie happened because there was a void in the conversation. "Get Out" was trying to say, "Look, you know this story is a genre piece, but you know what's true here."