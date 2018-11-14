Creating heroes — and inclusion — for all in 'Black Panther'

As an only child who kept busy playing make-believe, I remember longing for a hero in my own image to pretend to be. Without one, I shifted a few things around. Instead of Batman, I was Blackman. Instead of James Bond, I was James Black. My Superman suit was black. I loved ninjas because they wore black. My heroes and villains existed in a world familiar to me. They spoke and behaved like the people I knew. And they were just as heroic and complex and as flawed as the heroes and villains that I watched on TV and in the movies. They felt real.