Benedict Cumberbatch delves into a world of addiction and despair in 'Patrick Melrose'

Beyond his contributions as an actor, Cumberbatch served as executive producer, interviewing directors and sharing thoughts during casting. He hit it off with Edward Berger when the potential director said he saw these episodes as “five different films about a man struggling to become a survivor as he tries to free himself from his past.” Cumberbatch mentions, “It was delightful to be creatively involved in the entire production process. Edward kept an incredibly collaborative conversation going and was open to suggestions and notes in the editing room even though he had final cut. It really was a conversation and that’s rare.” The actor did however hang up his executive producer hat during production, noting that it was important for him to focus on building his relationship with the crew as an actor.