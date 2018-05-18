Showrunners from 'Roseanne,' 'The Americans' and more on the challenges of standing out in the Peak TV era

Kalogridis: For me, the fun is when you get to create these female characters who have all this agency and have all this power in a very dark and chaotic world. The idea that our nightmares — of women and more marginalized people — are just as well explored. We did this sequence that's probably the most intense sequence in the entire show. It's two women, and it is an all-out knock-down, drag-out fight. One of them is Latina and one of them is Asian, and they fill the whole screen. They are everything and that is very much what the show is about for me, that representational element. I don't have control over how people take it, but I do have control over what we were saying, which is 'Watch the … out because it's coming.' I think anything that's trying to do something different is always going to be hard.