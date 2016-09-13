Amy Schumer's shows (and apparently some dating?) are still on track after her food poisoning

Amy Schumer is fine after a bout of food poisoning and will be performing upcoming shows in Southern California as scheduled, her rep said Tuesday.

That said, food poisoning Schumer-style is anything but boring: The comic has been chronicling her suffering on social media. Not the gross parts, thank goodness, but definitely a heaping helping of the suffering.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKQ5zRmBxn-/

“Trying to eat chicken broth post puke fest,” she wrote Monday, captioning a video showing off her room-service meal, her comfy-clothes cleavage and the Eiffel Tower in the background.

At least she was polite to her host country: “Thanks for everything Paris! Except the food poisoning. #nooooooooooo #balmain #nyfw,” she captioned a shot of herself in bed with boyfriend Ben Harnisch, looking unhappy. Well, he looked relatively happy, given that he was asleep. Amy, not so much.

But the time she was hooked up to an IV in a hospital bed, Schumer was closer to her normal self: Natch, she delivered a parody of a dating-site video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKQdiJIBCVu/

“Pretty fired up to meet someone,” she captioned the post, which included a clip in which she was decidedly not fired up.

“This is my first time making one of these videos, but, you know, it's a new time,” Schumer said to camera, presumably operated by Hanisch, with whom she’s been traveling. “So ... my name is Amy. I'm 35. I love grabbing life by its horns and experiencing everything and I love music and food and I really just want someone to share all of that with. So I'm taking a chance.”

A montage of hospital-bed snapshots also went up. “No red flags with this girl,” she said. Hey, she might be hospitalized, but at least we know she’s got a job — one that she’ll be returning to Thursday — and that makes her quite the online-dating catch, yes?

Schumer is set to perform Thursday in Paso Robles, Friday in Irvine and Saturday in Santa Barbara. Come October, she’ll be back in the L.A. area with a show at the Forum in Inglewood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKRs7OohFyT/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKRs7HeBkG9/

Follow Christie D’Zurilla on Twitter @theCDZ.

ALSO

Gwen Stefani to play Irvine Meadows' swan song shows Oct. 29-30

A Katy Perry-Taylor Swift collaboration could happen ... under one condition

New footage shows 'Dancing With the Stars' security taking down Ryan Lochte protesters on live show