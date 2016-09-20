Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt, lawyer says

Angelina Jolie Pitt has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, seeking full physical custody and joint legal custody of their six children.

The decision to divorce was made “for the health of the family,” attorney Robert Offer, who represents Jolie Pitt, told the Associated Press on Tuesday,

The couple has six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The couple met while working on “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” got together in August 2005 and were married in a nondenominational ceremony in August 2014 at their chateau in Provence, France, after a two-year engagement.

It’s a second marriage for Pitt, who was first wed to Jennifer Aniston, and the third for Jolie Pitt, who previously said “I do” with Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.

A rep for Pitt did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

UPDATES:

8:45 a.m. This article was updated with a comment from Angelina Jolie Pitt’s attorney and additional information.

This article was originally published at 8:25 a.m.