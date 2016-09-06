Chevy Chase is back in rehab for an alcohol-related 'tune-up'

Chevy Chase has checked into a Minnesota addiction center for an alcohol issue, according to his rep.

“Saturday Night Live’s” original “Weekend Update” host checked into the Hazelden Addiction Treatment Center recently, his publicist confirmed Tuesday. “He is there for an alcohol-related tune-up because he wants to be the best he can be,” she said.

Chase, 72, went to rehab for drug treatment in California in the ‘80s, but told Esquire in 2010, “I never shot things up or freebased. I was pretty low-level when it came to drug abuse. I checked myself into the Betty Ford Clinic after my nose started to hurt.”

The “Community" and “Vacation” actor has two movies slated for release this year: “Dog Years,” with Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter, and “The Christmas Apprentice.”

TMZ was the first to report the news Monday.

