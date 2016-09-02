Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa expecting baby No. 3

Lachey, party of five! Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa are adding to their growing brood: The couple is expecting a third child.

The 98 Degrees frontman and the actress shared the pregnancy news with a family post on Instagram on Friday, using a fitting play on words to introduce Vanessa’s baby bump.

“We got a new crib,” read a photo of the family posing with packed boxes in front of their new home. “Now we need a new CRIB. Newest Lachey arriving Spring 2017.”

In the snap, the “Truth Be Told” actress clutches her baby bump, which she brings extra attention to with a superimposed heart drawn around it. The caption carries emojis of the whole clan and reads, “#LacheyPartyOf5… and Wookie”

The Lacheys, who’ve been married since 2011, are already parents to son Camden John, 3, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 8 months. They’re also dog-parents to a pup named Wookie.

Congrats to the growing fam.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ3DgMtgL1i/

