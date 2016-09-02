latimes.com
Framed, Part 5 : He blamed her — but would the jury buy it?
Ministry of Gossip
Ministry of Gossip The gospel on celebrity news and pop culture
ENTERTAINMENT Ministry of Gossip

Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa expecting baby No. 3

By

Lachey, party of five! Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa are adding to their growing brood: The couple is expecting a third child.

The 98 Degrees frontman and the actress shared the pregnancy news with a family post on Instagram on Friday, using a fitting play on words to introduce Vanessa’s baby bump.

“We got a new crib,” read a photo of the family posing with packed boxes in front of their new home. “Now we need a new CRIB. Newest Lachey arriving Spring 2017.”

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

In the snap, the “Truth Be Told” actress clutches her baby bump, which she brings extra attention to with a superimposed heart drawn around it. The caption carries emojis of the whole clan and reads, “#LacheyPartyOf5… and Wookie”

The Lacheys, who’ve been married since 2011, are already parents to son Camden John, 3, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 8 months. They’re also dog-parents to a pup named Wookie.

Congrats to the growing fam.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ3DgMtgL1i/

Follow me: @NardineSaad

ALSO

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian answer several burning questions in trio of interviews

Luke Pell was practically on a plane to be the next 'Bachelor,' he says — until they picked Nick Viall

'Birth of a Nation' star Gabrielle Union: 'Sexual violence happens more often than anyone can imagine'

 

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
77°