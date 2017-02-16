Nicole Kidman confirms she was once engaged to Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman has finally put a name to the secret engagement she talked about a decade ago — and that name is Lenny Kravitz, whose daughter is one of her “Big Little Lies” costars.

“I knew Zoë [Kravitz] because I was engaged to her father,” Kidman tells Net-A-Porter in a new interview that mentions connections among the actresses on the upcoming HBO series. “It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

That Kidman had dated the musician wasn’t news — that went down in 2003, after her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise. She’d been photographed during the Kravitz relationship wearing a big ring, but swore in December of that year that she was single, single, single. Engagement? What engagement? No engagement here, folks.

It turns out they’d broken up sometime after Thanksgiving 2003 but remained friends, People reported at the time.

Then in 2007, Kidman confirmed in an interview — a year-plus into her marriage to Keith Urban — that she’d been engaged to someone other than the country star and Cruise. She was explaining where her head was at right after her divorce from her “Days of Thunder” costar.

“I didn’t really want a relationship. I just wanted my kids to have me, and I didn’t feel comfortable having some person in that small hubbub,” she told Vanity Fair.

“And then I got engaged to somebody … but it just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.”

Seems Kidman is ready now — to throw that secret somebody’s name out into the public domain.

