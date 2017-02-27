Penn Badgley marries Domino Kirke at a Brooklyn courthouse

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke, sister of “Girls” actress Jemima Kirke, are married.

The two said “I do” in a courthouse ceremony in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, according to E! News, which first reported the nuptials.

Friends and family posted pictures from the wedding on social media, showing Domino Kirke in white lace and Badgley in a dark blue suit.

The Mothxr frontman and “Gossip Girl” alum, 30, and his musician-doula missus have been an item since 2014. Badgley had dated costar Blake Lively for three years before breaking up in 2010, and Zoë Kravitz for two years before splitting in 2013.

Kirke, who co-founded the doula collective Carriage House Birth, has an 8-year-old son from a previous relationship.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRBrIeJD6sD/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRBaEzBgsSj/?hl=en

