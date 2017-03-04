Actress Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry for pal's Jamaican wedding

Prince Harry’s plus-one for pal Tom Inskip’s Caribbean wedding was none other than his new girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

The “Suits” actress, who has been dating the British royal since the summer, was photographed in Harry’s company during the tropical nuptials at a local church and the luxe Round Hill Hotel and Villas.

Harry’s childhood friend and Eton classmate Inskip married literary agent Lara Hughes-Young in Montego Bay, Jamaica, over the weekend. Incidentally, the groom was among the friends with Harry during his infamous Las Vegas nude photo scandal.

But the festivities were eclipsed by Harry’s dates’ formal coming out party.

Harry, 32, the fifth in line to ascend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s throne, touched down in Jamaica for the private visit on Wednesday, and speculation abounded that Markle would be joining him. Indeed, the American actress flew in on Thursday, according to several reports.

Clad in a floor-length floral dress, Markle, 35, was photographed with her arm around the army captain as they made their way into Hopewell Baptist Church for the wedding ceremony, the Telegraph said. Later, they were seen sipping drinks together and making conversation while being openly affectionate.

The youngest child of Britain’s Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana is scheduled to leave the island on March 8, the Jamaica Observer reported. Markle and Harry both have visited the island nation in the past. She wed Trevor Engelson there in 2011 (the couple divorced in 2013), and the prince first visited Jamaica on official business in 2012.

Kensington Palace confirmed the prince and the actress’ relationship in November following a media firestorm that enveloped the actress. The two have been globe-hopping to be together: She’s been back and forth from London and he rerouted an official tour to see her in Canada, where she films “Suits.” The two also traveled to Norway in January.

Royal insiders told E! News that they wouldn’t be surprised if an engagement announcement was made later this year.

