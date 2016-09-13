New footage shows 'Dancing With the Stars' security take down Ryan Lochte protesters on live show

ABC has released additional footage showing what went down when two protesters came onstage after Ryan Lochte’s “Dancing With the Stars” performance Monday night.

The footage shows private security quickly tackling one of two men, who were wearing anti-Lochte T-shirts, and approaching the other. As security rushes the stage, someone can be heard yelling, “You’re a liar.”

"By the time I saw the two guys coming with their T-shirts, our security team had them sucking floor," host Tom Bergeron said Tuesday on “Good Morning America,” explaining that because it can get loud down on the dance floor when the judges give their critiques, he didn’t know things were amiss until he saw judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s shocked expression, which is what viewers saw Monday night.

“The mood in the room was definitely in Ryan’s corner after these guys were escorted out,” Bergeron said. Show security is tight, he said, with a bag check and metal detector.

“The suspects posed as audience members,” an LAPD spokesman told The Times on Monday night, “then changed clothes to display anti-Lochte T-shirts to disrupt the show.”

Though police said Monday the men never touched Lochte or his partner, Cheryl Burke, in footage shown on “GMA” the Olympic medalist appears to get pushed out of the way by the large security guard who first tackled one of the protesters.

The men, Sam Sododeh, 48, and Barzeen Soroudi, 40, were later turned over to the LAPD, which took them into custody and booked them on suspicion of trespassing. They had tickets to the show and appeared to have planned the protest, police said.

Dance pro Derek Hough, who’d danced with partner Marilu Henner before Lochte and Burke did their foxtrot, jumped into the action as well, approaching a handful of women seated in the audience who’d also revealed “no Lochte” shirts.

“Get out of of here, c'mon, get out! This is a good show, a positive show,” Hough shouted at the women, one of whom waved at the booing crowd as the group filed out of their seats.

“Big shout out to our amazing security team tonight on #Dwts. Love you guys,” the dancer said later on Twitter.

Lochte’s message on the show — where his appearance has been seen as part of an apology tour — had been that he is a changed man from the one who caused international drama by lying about getting robbed at gunpoint during the Summer Games in Rio. The incident Monday night caused some further confusion.

“I heard the audience members saying they didn’t know what to do because they thought it was part of the show," Bergeron said. “There are always skeptics about everything ... but look, it wasn’t a bit. It was really unnerving.”



Caption Director Barry Jenkins remembers those who took a chance on him They believed in director Barry Jenkins when no one else would. He's never forgotten. They believed in director Barry Jenkins when no one else would. He's never forgotten. Caption Natalie Portman: 'It was nice to approach Jackie Kennedy as a person, as opposed to an icon' Most know Jackie Kennedy as an icon. Natalie Portman wanted to approach her first as a person. Most know Jackie Kennedy as an icon. Natalie Portman wanted to approach her first as a person.

Follow Christie D’Zurilla on Twitter @theCDZ.

ALSO

2 men are arrested during Ryan Lochte's debut on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Ryan Lochte and three U.S. teammates receive penalties for lying about Rio robbery

Rapper Desiigner arraigned on two misdemeanors, not felonies; gun charge is dropped