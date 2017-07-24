The best moments from Comic-Con 2017

That’s a wrap on San Diego Comic-Con!

But before you pack away your cape for the next convention, let’s take a minute and reflect on the great moments that can only happen at this gigantic festival of pop culture. Did you catch Wonder Woman using her powers for love? Or Jason Momoa telling everyone Superman is dead? Or how about the resurrection of what is arguably the greatest science-fiction series in the universe, “Stargate?”

Here are the can’t-miss moments from Comic-Con 2017:

The mind-blowing “Blade Runner 2049” immersive experience

Warner Bros. won the Comic-Con fan activation game hands down with the massive “Blade Runner 2049” experience – one of the biggest studio marketing efforts the convention has ever seen.

Fans lined up for hours to be transported into the moody neon-lit world of “Blade Runner,” starting with an Oculus VR spinner ride through the cityscape of futuristic Los Angeles. The VR led to a fully-immersive physical set, dropping guests into the familiar streets once haunted by Rick Deckard, complete with props from the upcoming Ryan Gosling-led sequel, a noodle shop, a Johnnie Walker tasting bar, replicant testing stations, and dozens of very committed actors bringing the world of “Blade Runner” to life.

Gal Gadot shared a sweet moment with a young Wonder Woman fan at Comic Con 2017 while signing autographs with the 'Justice League' cast.

Gal Gadot comforts a little Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman returned to Comic-Con, presumably to take several victory laps around Hall H and then spike her tiara. But actress Gal Gadot was calm, collected and appeared to be humbled by the outpouring of love from fans. Cut to the “Justice League” autograph signing/fan meet-and-greet. A young Wonder Woman fan (complete with adorable T-shirt cape) got a little emotional while talking to the Amazonian princess.

In response, Gadot held her hand and assured the wee warrior that it was OK. And Ezra Miller (the Flash) even offered the fan a spot on the “Justice League” when she was ready.

94140684 Experience Los Angeles 2049 at the Blade Runner 2049 Experience, only at Comic-Con. SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS AND NEWS http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=losangel ...

Barb crashes the “Stranger Things” panel, demands justice

Internet folk hero Shannon Purser, better known as Barb from "Stranger Things," dropped by Hall H on Saturday afternoon to ask the panelists what we've all been wondering: Will Barb return for Season 2?

94159673

Kansas opens the “Supernatural” panel with a live performance

Kansas performed the "Supernatural" staple song "Carry On Wayward Son" for an elated audience right before the "Supernatural" panel kicked off San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H.

Because at Comic-Con, Kansas opens for "Supernatural."

Supernatural San Diego Comic Con 2017 - Kansas performs "Carry On Wayward Son" at the "Supernatural" panel.

“Stargate” returns!

After years of “Stargate”-free days, the delightful show has returned. “Stargate: Origins” will kick off a new digital “Stargate” series. A teaser trailer debuted at the panel presentation was short on actual footage (because nothing has been filmed yet) but long on Gate nostalgia.

The teaser trailer for "Stargate: Origins."

“Aquaman’s” Jason Momoa living his best life in Hall H

The only celebrity to treat Hall H like the rock arena for geeks that it truly is was “Justice League’s” Jason Momoa, who kicked off Warner Bros.’ DCEU panel with a megastar entrance from the back of the room — waving Aquaman’s trident in the air, pumping up the crowd of 6,500 screaming fans, and shouting, “The King is here!”

Along with a new “Justice League” trailer, Gal Gadot’s mere presence, and a cosplaying Ezra Miller, it was just the jolt of electricity the DCEU panel needed, especially since “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” star and superhero team leader Ben Affleck had another task on his to-do list: deflecting a recent Hollywood Reporter claim that he’s being pushed out of the franchise.

Choose your hat in "Westworld’s” Mariposa Saloon

Not all Comic-Con activations need to be big and flashy, as HBO proved with its “Westworld” experience. Intimate in scale, accommodating only a handful of fans at a time, the bespoke pop-up brought the twin worlds of “Westworld” to life. Greeted by hosts clad in white in the offices of Delos Destinations, guests sat for personalized, one-on-one assessments to determine a crucial outcome: white hat or black?

They were then whisked away into the dimly lit Mariposa Saloon, complete with “hosts” in western garb and barkeeps slinging custom cocktails, to sip libations and unearth Season 2 Easter eggs embedded all around as an old-timey player piano plinked out familiar tunes. The best part: Guests got to keep the hat, the better to live without limits even after the Con.

A taste of the real Westworld experience at Comic-Con 2017.

Marvel’s “Black Panther” cast gets emotional over its own trailer

Marvel came to Hall H to slay, making “Ant-Man and the Wasp” cast reveals (Michelle Pfeiffer!), dropping “Captain Marvel” teases (A story set in the ’90s! Nick Fury before the eyepatch! The MCU introduction of the Skrulls!), and bringing peeks at Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Infinity War” for the fans who’d camped out overnight. But the crown jewel of Marvel’s panel was “Black Panther,” the first MCU standalone to be led by a black superhero. When the lights came up after a Comic-Con-only extended trailer featuring a kinetic fight scene and dazzling action set to a Kendrick Lamar track, director Ryan Coogler and his elated stars including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis and Michael B. Jordan couldn’t contain their joy, hugging and celebrating the moment onstage.

Left to right back row: Andy Serkis, Ryan Coogler, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya. Front row: Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright from "Black Panther." (Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney)

“Outlander” street team

Some heroes don’t wear capes. Or shirts.

The scrum of boisterous “Outlander” hunks in kilts, gallivanting around the Gaslamp Quarter throughout Comic-Con accompanied by bagpipes, turned heads wherever they went. The group attracted crowds and rallied nerds of all kinds with its raucous singing, impromptu push-up contests and slow-motion running through the streets of San Diego. Fans lucky enough to get a closer eyeful of the muscled Starz street team got sweaty high-fives, “Outlander” swag and glimpses of the best fan-serving cosplay of the con: faux tattoos shipping Claire and Jamie forever.

94140299

Noah Hawley’s “Doctor Doom” announcement

At the end of the "Legion" panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Noah Hawley dropped a pretty spectacular announcement on the attendees.

"I thought it might be worth mentioning a film that I'm developing, at Fox, which you guys might be excited about," Hawley said. "I'll just say two words to you. The first one is 'Doctor' and the second is 'Doom.'"

https://twitter.com/NerdyDoubleD/status/888204505736593408

