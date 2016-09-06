'Doctor Who' resurrects lost serial 'The Power of the Daleks' thanks to animation

Long-lost “Doctor Who” serial “The Power of the Daleks” has been resurrected thanks to the power of animation and the BBC.

Large chunks of the long-running, cult sci-fi series “Doctor Who” have been all but erased from history. A sizable portion of the fourth season of “Doctor Who” from the ’60s is lost to archival purges. And despite having a vast collection of episodes still in existence from its 26-plus seasons, there’s still quite a bit missing from the Doctor’s past.

SNAP Video Trailer for the reconstructed "The Power of the Daleks" serial. Trailer for the reconstructed "The Power of the Daleks" serial. See more videos

BBC America and BBC Worldwide hope to rectify some of the missing work with a special animated re-creation of the six-episode serial “The Power of the Daleks.”

Based on the remaining images, clips and audio, the studio has brought the lost serial back to life along with Patrick Troughton’s plaid-panted Doctor.

According to the press release the animation was produced and directed by Charles Norton. And the character designs came from the comic book artists Martin Geraghty and Adrian Salmon.

BBC America BBC America

Most remarkable, the reconstruction of “The Power of the Daleks” will now show the regeneration of the first Time Lord, played by William Hartnell, into his second incarnation played by Troughton, who would go on to play the Doctor for four years.

Director Norton released this statement with the news of the series revival, “’The Power of the Daleks’ animation is the most ambitious ‘Doctor Who’ archive restoration ever attempted and we’re all very honored to be a part of such an exciting project. Intelligent, suspenseful and magnificently staged, ‘The Power of the Daleks’ is one of the great lost classics of 1960s television and a superb example of the black-and-white era at its finest.”

The animated episodes will air on Nov. 12 and will be available online shortly after.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Norman Reedus on the secret Walking Dead' cast Comic-Con ritual Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Caption Norman Reedus on the secret Walking Dead' cast Comic-Con ritual Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Caption The cast of 'Orphan Black' reveal what they want to see resolved in the series finale The cast of "Orphan Black" talks about the final season of the show. The cast of "Orphan Black" talks about the final season of the show. Caption Charlie Hunnam on the hyper-stylized antics of 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Charlie Hunnam comes to San Diego Comic-Con International to talk about "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Charlie Hunnam comes to San Diego Comic-Con International to talk about "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Caption Comic-Con: Ana Gasteyer and Wyatt Cenac on 'People of Earth' Ana Gasteyer and Wyatt Cenac of "People of Earth" visit Comic-Con. Ana Gasteyer and Wyatt Cenac of "People of Earth" visit Comic-Con. Caption Comic-Con: Vanessa Hudgens and the cast of 'Powerless' The cast of "Powerless" describes what it's like to live in a world full of superheroes. The cast of "Powerless" describes what it's like to live in a world full of superheroes.

meredith.woerner@latimes.com

Twitter: @MdellW