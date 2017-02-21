'The Fairly Odd Phantom' brings characters from four Nickelodeon cartoons together

What do a ten year-old boy with fairy godparents, a half-ghost teenager, an anthropomorphic animal secret agent and a pint-sized beast have in common? They’re all characters born from the mind of Butch Hartman.

For the first time ever, the animated worlds of “The Fairly Oddparents,” “Danny Phantom,” “T.U.F.F. Puppy” and “Bunsen is a Beast” collide in the brand new crossover short “The Fairly Odd Phantom,” and Hero Complex readers are getting a first look.

In “The Fairly Odd Phantom,” teen ghost-hunter Danny Fenton and his friends discover things are a little off with the Ghost Portal. After battling with some ghosts they realize T.U.F.F. agent Dudley Puppy has been tampering with the controls.

The group is then joined by Timmy Turner and his fairy godparents Cosmo and Wanda, who stumble into the lab while on their way to Fairy World, followed by Bunsen (a beast).

“Now that I've put them all together it does seem as though they could all exist in the same universe,” said Hartman about his shows. “Before this [crossover] I don't think I could have imagined it. It's always been tough to imagine the T.U.F.F. Puppy animal gang living next to Danny Phantom.”

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

The veteran creator made this short to commemorate the premiere of his fourth Nickelodeon show “Bunsen is a Beast.” His first series for the network, “The Fairly Oddparents,” premiered in 2001 and is currently in its 10th season.

Hartman’s latest series follows the adventures of Bunsen, the first beast to attend a human school, as he learns to tackle normal human tasks like doing homework and riding the bus to prove that beasts can live along side humans.

Helping Bunsen is his best friend Mikey, a human who will in turn be learning all about the various beasts from the Beast World.

“Bunsen is one of the best things I've been able to do. I'm so excited about it,” said Hartman. “Not only because of the awesome characters but because of the incredible writing our team is doing. I think it combines the best traits of all my previous stuff and even adds a bit of extra weirdness here and there, too.”

“I'm super-excited for kids to discover the cool things about the world of beasts,” said Hartman.

“Bunsen is a Beast” premieres Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Caption Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the Oscars Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Caption Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the Oscars Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Caption A sneak peek at the Oscars' Governors Ball preparations This is what the Governors Ball will look like after the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. This is what the Governors Ball will look like after the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Caption Adele's acceptance speech at the Grammys Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25."

tracy.brown@latimes.com

Twitter: @tracycbrown