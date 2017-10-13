Everything you need to know about 'The New Mutants' from its first trailer

“The New Mutants” celebrated Friday the 13th in style by dropping its first trailer, giving fans a first look into what a horror movie set in the “X-Men” world looks like.

Set to an eerie rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2),” the trailer kicks off with Alice Braga’s Cecilia Reyes asking her charges a set of questions.

“Did you know baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous than adult ones?” asks Reyes, hinting at the reason these kids have been placed in the mysterious facility. “All of you are dangerous. That’s why you’re here.”

But exactly who are these dangerous teens? Here’s a quick rundown of “The New Mutants” team:

Anya Taylor Joy plays Illyana Rasputin a.k.a. Magik, a mutant (she can create teleportation discs) with sorcery abilities. On top of that, she actually has a familial connection to the “X-Men”: Her brother is Colossus.

Maisie Williams is Rahne Sinclair a.k.a. Wolfsbane, whose religious upbringing is making it difficult for her to reconcile her beliefs with her ability to turn into a wolf. In the comics, she was an orphan raised by an abusive pastor until she was rescued (and adopted) by Moira MacTaggert.

Charlie Heaton plays Sam Guthrie a.k.a. Cannonball, a mutant who has the ability of flight. Of course, Cannonball doesn’t just fly, he has the ability to create an impenetrable force field around himself while he’s propelling himself through the air.

Henry Zaga is Roberto da Costa a.k.a. Sunspot, who has the ability to absorb and manipulate solar energy.

Blu Hunt is Danielle Moonstar a.k.a. Mirage, a mutant with psyonic powers that enable her to create illusions drawing from a person’s fear or desires. In the comics she has many more powers, including telepathy, energy manipulation and even superhuman strength.

The trailer only hints at most of “The New Mutants” powers, but it does double down on the spook factor by including flashes of a cemetery, masked assailants and some mysterious medical tests. Oh, and faces coming out of walls.

Directed by “The Fault in Our Stars’” Josh Boone, “The New Mutants” is set to hit theaters on April 13 — yes, another Friday the 13th. Watch the full trailer above.

