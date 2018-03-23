Calendar Letters: Readers react to Chris Erskine's column on the death of his son

Needless to say, we have lost one of the greatest minds in science (which, BTW, is a word directly translated from the Latin word "scire," which simply means "to know"). He obviously loved to know things and will certainly be remembered right up there with all of the other greatest men and women who attempted to know the truth: Copernicus, Galileo, Ada Lovelace, Tycho Brahe, Johannes Kepler, Isaac Newton, Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Rosalind Franklin, Richard Feynman, etc. Science is about knowing — or at least attempting to know — the truth about our natural world without subjectivity, without snake oil salesmen, without wishing and hoping. Stephen Hawking exemplified this notion and, given the extraordinarily difficult reality of his physical existence, Stephen Hawking will surely go down in history as one of the greatest knowers that the world has ever seen.