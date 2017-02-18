Playing 'Six Degrees of Separation' with this year's Oscar acting nominees

Kevin Bacon pops up in the large-ensemble “Patriots Day,” which failed to gain traction in the annual movie awards race. Still, his welcome appearance gives pause to revive his namesake “Six Degrees of Separation” parlor game. And what better time to play than with this season’s ostensibly disparate posse of Oscar acting nominees?

They cut a wide swath: A veteran French screen queen (Isabelle Huppert) — 16 Cesar nominations! — whose rare Hollywood detours include 1980’s legendary box-office fiasco “Heaven’s Gate” … a 20-year-old seeming newbie (Lucas Hedges) who looks like he’s still shaving peach fuzz … a British actress (Naomie Harris) who had to film her part in three days because of visa issues.

Diverse for sure, but connections abound in an industry built on, well, who you know. Our mission: connect, with six or fewer degrees of separation, each lead actor with one of his actress counterparts, and each supporting actress with one of her supporting brethren. Mostly we used professional matchups, but personal entanglements were fair game too. On that note, let the games begin. (And feel free to join in.)

LEAD ACTORS/ACTRESSES

Kirk McKoy / Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times (Kirk McKoy / Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Affleck is younger brother to (and “Good Will Hunting” co-star of) Ben Affleck . . .

Ben Affleck Jordan Strauss / Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Ben Affleck Ben Affleck (Jordan Strauss / Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

. . . who battled in “Batman vs. Superman” (2016) with Jesse Eisenberg . . .

Jesse Eisenberg Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Jesse Eisenberg Jesse Eisenberg (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

. . . who starred with Huppert in Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s sobering “Louder Than Bombs” (2016). Who knew?

Jay L. Clendenin / Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times (Jay L. Clendenin / Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Mortensen double-downed in “Eastern Promises” (2007) and “A Dangerous Method” (2011) with Vincent Cassel . . .

Vincent Cassel Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Vincent Cassel Vincent Cassel (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

who tormented Portman in “Black Swan” (2010).

Jay L. Clendenin / Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times (Jay L. Clendenin / Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

George Clooney . . .

George Clooney GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EPA George Clooney George Clooney (GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EPA)

directed and co-starred with Gosling in “The Ides of March” (2011); years before, he mixed it up in “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001) with fellow modern-day Rat Packer Brad Pitt . . .

Brad Pitt NBCUniversal / Getty Images Brad Pitt Brad Pitt (NBCUniversal / Getty Images)

. . . who in turn starred in “World War Z” (2013) with Negga.

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Too easy. Garfield and Stone, now broken up, were a longtime Hollywood dream couple and, of course, starred opposite each other in “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012).

Denzel Washington (“Fences”) and Meryl Streep (“Florence Foster Jenkins”)

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

At this stage, is there anyone the 20-times-nominated Queen Meryl isn’t connected to professionally? Case in point: a direct link to Washington, with whom she appeared in “The Manchurian Candidate” (2004).

SUPPORTING ACTRESSES/ACTORS

Liz O. Baylen / Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times (Liz O. Baylen / Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Davis collected a paycheck for “Suicide Squad” (2016), along with Margot Robbie . . .

Margot Robbie Joel Ryan / AP Margot Robbie Margot Robbie (Joel Ryan / AP)

. . . who got down-and-dirty in “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013) with Leonardo DiCaprio . . .

Leonardo Di Caprio Mark Lennihan / AP Leonardo Di Caprio Leonardo Di Caprio (Mark Lennihan / AP)

. . . who earlier took to the “Revolutionary Road” (2008) with Shannon.

Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”) and Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”)

Kirk McKoy / Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times (Kirk McKoy / Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

As Moneypenny in “Spectre” (2015), Harris helped James Bond battle the evil Christoph Waltz . . .

Christoph Waltz Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times Christoph Waltz Christoph Waltz (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

. . . who showed up as a brainiac in director Terry Gilliam’s “The Zero Theorem” (2014) with Hedges (who was praised as “a bright spot” in a Times review of the otherwise panned film).

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Only two degrees of separation: Kidman picked up an Oscar for “The Hours” (2002), co-starring opposite Julianne Moore . . .

Julianne Moore Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times Julianne Moore Julianne Moore (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

. . . who shared screen credits with Ali in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1” (2014).

Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”) and Jeff Bridges (“Hell or High Water”)