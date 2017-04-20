PHOTOS: Weekend 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Music remains the primary mission of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but for those who venture beyond the three top-billed headliners — Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar — there was plenty to see, do and hear. Below, just a few of the images from wekend one of the 2017 edition of the fest.

Full coverage »

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The sun sets on the third and final day of weekend one Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Lauren Fournell, of Manhattan Beach, watches The Antarctic powered by HP, a 360 degree sensory experience inside a large-scale projection dome at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar performs during weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Britt Jacobson spreads her wings on day three of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

A patron launches himself from a pushup into the "dab" while dancing in the Do LaB at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Lorde onstage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Marilou Stoltenberg, of Hermosa Beach, holds an umbrella while riding on the shoulders of Justin Thompson, of Long Beach, during weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The crowd reacts as Gucci Mane opens his set on the Sahara Stage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Carlotta Cosials of the Hinds performs onstage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Coachella attendees dance as they are sprayed with mist in the Do LaB during weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Cellist Tina Guo onstage with Hans Zimmer at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Sunset in the Chiaozza Garden on weekend one of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A performance art group called The Narrators plant plastic pink flamingos at the Do Lab on weekend one of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Fans hold up Canadian hip hop artist Tory Lanez as he wades into the crowd at the Sahara Stage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Musician Lady Gaga performs during weekend one of the three-day Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Coachella attendees dance as they are sprayed with mist in the Do LaB during weekend one of the three-day Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Travis Scott onstage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Thom Yorke of Radiohead raises his arm into the air above the crowd as they perform during weekend one of the three-day Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival .