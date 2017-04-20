PHOTOS: Weekend 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Music remains the primary mission of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but for those who venture beyond the three top-billed headliners — Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar — there was plenty to see, do and hear. Below, just a few of the images from wekend one of the 2017 edition of the fest.
The sun sets on the third and final day of weekend one Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
Lauren Fournell, of Manhattan Beach, watches The Antarctic powered by HP, a 360 degree sensory experience inside a large-scale projection dome at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar performs during weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
Britt Jacobson spreads her wings on day three of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
A patron launches himself from a pushup into the "dab" while dancing in the Do LaB at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
Lorde onstage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
Marilou Stoltenberg, of Hermosa Beach, holds an umbrella while riding on the shoulders of Justin Thompson, of Long Beach, during weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
The crowd reacts as Gucci Mane opens his set on the Sahara Stage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
Carlotta Cosials of the Hinds performs onstage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
Coachella attendees dance as they are sprayed with mist in the Do LaB during weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
Cellist Tina Guo onstage with Hans Zimmer at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
Sunset in the Chiaozza Garden on weekend one of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
A performance art group called The Narrators plant plastic pink flamingos at the Do Lab on weekend one of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
Fans hold up Canadian hip hop artist Tory Lanez as he wades into the crowd at the Sahara Stage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
Musician Lady Gaga performs during weekend one of the three-day Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Travis Scott onstage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
Thom Yorke of Radiohead raises his arm into the air above the crowd as they perform during weekend one of the three-day Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival .