Janet Jackson incorrectly claimed Kamala Harris is ‘not Black.’ It sparked PR chaos

Janet Jackson’s false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris are now, in a strange twist of events, just as confusing as the efforts to move past them.

The “Unbreakable” pop superstar is distancing herself from reports that she issued an apology after questioning Harris’ mixed-race identity in a recent interview. Longtime representatives for Jackson told The Times on Monday that the apology did not come from their team, but rather from a man who claimed to be the singer’s manager.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Guardian published over the weekend, the 58-year-old singer shared her opinions about the 2024 presidential election. When the Guardian’s Nosheen Iqbal noted that Harris might become the United States’ first Black woman president, Jackson replied otherwise.

“She’s not Black. That’s what I heard,” Jackson said, echoing conspiracy theories about the Democratic nominee. “That she’s Indian.”

Iqbal said Harris is both Black and Indian, but Jackson doubled down. The “Control” singer claimed that Harris’ father is white (he is Jamaican), but admitted “I haven’t watched the news in a few days” before digging in her heels again. Iqbal wrote Jackson’s response “floored” her.

The singer added: “I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t want to answer that because I really, truthfully don’t know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem.”

Jackson evoked conspiracy theories and recent political discourse with her response. In recent months, former President Trump and running mate JD Vance have also spread misinformation about Harris’ mixed-race identity. In July, Trump contended that Harris “happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black.” Vance told reporters in August that Harris “fakes who she is depending on the audience she’s in front of.”

Jackson’s interview comments quickly went viral. Some critics on social media tweeted she “came across as foolish and super ignorant,” “out of touch” and called on the singer to educate herself.

Representatives for Jackson did not comment on the singer’s Guardian remarks or the subsequent online backlash, but noted that she lost her older brother Tito Jackson last week. (Her older brother Michael Jackson died in 2009.)

After the social media firestorm, several outlets on Sunday reported that an alleged representative for Jackson named Mo Elmasri had issued an apology about the Harris comments on the pop star’s behalf. The statement shared by Elmasri said Jackson “recognizes that her statements regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity were based on misinformation,” according to Variety. The missive also reportedly praised “the diversity Harris represents” and touted Jackson’s commitment to “promoting unity and understanding.”

Variety reported that Elmasri’s IMDb biography described him as an Egyptian filmmaker and the founder of a consulting firm that has allegedly worked with other global stars including Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Selena Gomez. As of late Monday morning, Elmasri’s IMDb page had been wiped except for his name and headshot.

Jackson’s reps told The Times that her older brother Randy Jackson has been her manager and Elmasri has never been affiliated with the singer. In an email statement to The Times, Elmasri said the Jacksons “dismissed me from [Janet’s] team after I attempted to repair her public image.”

He added: “My goal was to address the concerns raised by her fans and the public, who were surprised by her remarks. I continue to stand by my actions and support Vice President Harris.”

Jackson’s controversial comments and the PR confusion come as she continues her Together Again tour with Wyclef Jean in Europe. The five-time Grammy winner will perform Wednesday in Paris before concluding the tour in October.

After the tour, Jackson launches a 10-show residency at Resort Worlds in Las Vegas. She will perform on New Year’s Eve and will play eight additional dates in January and February.