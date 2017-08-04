YouTube Red nabs 'Karate Kid' TV sequel, starring the franchise originals

Ralph Macchio will reprise his "Karate Kid" role three decades later in "Cobra Kai," a sequel TV series coming to YouTube Red in 2018.

Thirty years after the epic tournament that capped "The Karate Kid," original headliners and nemeses Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are back for a belated round two. Reprising their roles from the iconic '80s franchise, the fictional adversaries will return to the dojo in "Cobra Kai," a new series coming to YouTube Red in 2018.

The 10-episode, half-hour series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. YouTube announced the series Friday morning, just before hosting a panel session at the Television Critics Assn. alongside both Macchio and Zabka.

“The minute I heard about this project, I knew we had to have it," YouTube originals chief Susanne Daniels said in a statement. " 'The Karate Kid' became an instant classic in the 1980s and still resonates with audiences around the world and on YouTube today."

Culling its title from the infamous Cobra Kai dojo that provided the backdrop for Macchio and Zabka's token rivalry, the series touts a reimagined take on the three-part saga. But die-hard fans of the original films need not worry; "Cobra Kai" pays homage to the standout themes of its predecessor; rivalry and redemption will have a big presence in the reboot.

The new series kicks off three decades in the aftermath of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) is still reeling from defeat. Hungry for redemption, Lawrence reopens the Cobra Kai -- which, of course, reopens his enduring rivalry with the now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio).

The series chronicles their toils -- both physical and emotional -- as they come face-to-face with the demons of their past and work to address the frustrations of their present. Perhaps it goes without saying, but their primary mode of confrontation and catharsis is as it has always been: karate.