Lena Headey becomes latest actress to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment

An actress famous for her role on a television series infamous for its ability to render powerful women powerless has shared her own story of being victimized in Hollywood.

Lena Headey, star of HBO's "Game of Thrones," became the latest actress to allege that disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her in a series of tweets Tuesday morning.

The Emmy-nominated actress recalled first meeting Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival in 2005, where her film "The Brothers Grimm" – distributed by Miramax – was showing.

"At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture," Headey said in her tweets, mentioning that she was sure it was all a joke.

"It'd be like kissing my dad!!," Headey said she told Weinstein, before suggesting they return to the others in their group. "I was never in any other Miramax films."