Lupita Nyong'o relates her story of inappropriate Harvey Weinstein encounters

With stories about women allegedly harassed by Harvey Weinstein surfacing all around her, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o decided she couldn't keep her own story squashed down any longer.

She thought the things that had happened were unique to her, not a larger pattern of what she on Thursday called "sinister behavior." She blamed herself for much of it.

"I had shelved my experience with Harvey far in the recesses of my mind, joining in the conspiracy of silence that has allowed this predator to prowl for so many years," Nyong'o wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times.

The "12 Years a Slave" actress was still at Yale School of Drama when she and Weinstein crossed paths at a 2011 awards ceremony in Berlin, where he was introduced to the then-aspiring actress as "the most powerful producer in Hollywood." Dinner companions told her he was a good man to know in the biz, but someone to be "careful" around because he could be a bully, she wrote.

The interactions that followed between her and the producer went back and forth between seemingly appropriate and uncomfortably inappropriate, Nyong'o said.

The invitation to screen a movie with Weinstein and his children at his Connecticut home turned into a restaurant lunch where he tried to bully her into drinking alcohol, she wrote, followed by him cutting short her viewing of the movie after 15 minutes and taking her to his bedroom where he offered to give her a massage. She said she flipped the situation around.

"I began to massage his back to buy myself time to figure out how to extricate myself from this undesirable situation," the actress said. Then he wanted to take off his pants, she wrote.

He couldn't make it to see a production she was in, but invited her to bring anyone she wanted to see a staged reading of "Finding Neverland," one of his. Dinner followed, with her friends relegated to a non-Harvey table.

"The talk was shop the whole time and Harvey held court with ease. He was charming and funny once more, and I felt confused about the discomfort I had previously experienced," Nyong'o said.