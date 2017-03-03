Alabama theater will not show 'Beauty and the Beast' because of gay story line

Josh Gad as LeFou, left, and Luke Evans as Gaston in "Beauty and the Beast."

"Beauty and the Beast" is making history with its character LeFou (played by Josh Gad), but not everybody is ready to embrace the LGBTQ inclusivity.

On Wednesday it was revealed that "Beauty and the Beast" will include Disney's first-ever "exclusively gay moment" on film. It turns out LeFou's hero worship of Gaston is also tinged with an equal part of attraction -- feelings he comes to terms with through the course of the film.

In response to this revelation, the Henagar Drive-In will not screen "Beauty and the Beast."

"When companies continually force their views on us, we need to take a stand," the theater in rural Henagar, Ala., a town of less than 2,500 in the northeastern corner of the state, wrote in a Facebook post announcing its decision, specifically citing LeFou's sexual orientation.

"We are first and foremost Christians," the Facebook post continued. "We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family-oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language."

According to the Facebook post, the theater transferred ownership in December, and some films were scheduled by the previous owner.

(Um, that might explain why the drive-in lists "Fierce," a documentary about the drag community's fight for equal rights, on its schedule of upcoming movies.)

"Beauty and the Beast" hits theaters March 17.