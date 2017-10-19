Quentin Tarantino admits he 'knew enough to do more' about Harvey Weinstein

In an interview with the New York Times published Thursday, director Quentin Tarantino admitted that he has known some details of Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct toward women for decades.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” he said. “There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.”

In the article, Tarantino, who has seen every one of his films since "Pulp Fiction" released by Miramax or the Weinstein Co. and is perhaps the Hollywood director most closely tied to the fallen producer, admitted to being told by his former girlfriend Mira Sorvino about Weinstein's unsavory actions. He also revealed that he knew actress Rose McGowan, who says she was raped by Weinstein, had reached a settlement with the producer.

“I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard,” he said. “If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.”

“What I did was marginalize the incidents,” he added. “Anything I say now will sound like a crappy excuse.”