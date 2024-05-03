Advertisement
Music

Mick Jagger sounds off at New Orleans Jazz Fest, starting a feud with Gov. Jeff Landry

Separate photos of Mick Jagger in a black ballcap and shades and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry in coat and tie
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, right, quoted the Rolling Stones’ hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” in his clap-back at a jab from the group’s frontman, Mick Jagger.
(Scott Garfitt / Invision / Associated Press, left; Evan Vucci / Associated Press, right)
By Malia Mendez
Share

Jeff Landry is between a rocker and a hard place.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger took a jab at the conservative Louisiana governor during the rock band’s sold-out performance Thursday at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

“We’re a welcoming crowd, aren’t we?,” Jagger said to the thousands of festival attendees, per NBC affiliate WDSU. “I hope Mr. Landry is enjoying the show. He’s real inclusive, you know. He’s trying to take us back to the Stone Age.”

Nancy Landry, candidate for Louisiana Secretary of State, speaks during the National Association of Realtor's Riding with the Brand tour stop in Shreveport, La, at the Shreveport Convention Center Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Louisiana voters will cast their ballot, Saturday, Nov. 18 to determine a a slew of runoff races including for three vacant statewide offices: attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. (Jill Pickett/The Advocate via AP)

World & Nation

Republicans will hold all elected statewide offices in Louisiana, reshaping state’s executive branch

Republicans in Louisiana, which had a Democratic governor for eight years, swept runoff elections for attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer.

Nov. 19, 2023

Landry, who won Louisiana’s gubernatorial race with former President Trump’s backing last October, replaced former Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to become the first Republican in the state’s top office since 2016. He has supported conservative legislation including strict abortion bans, harsher prison sentences and restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors.

Advertisement

On Thursday night, he delivered a lighthearted clap-back at Jagger, even quoting a Rolling Stones’ song. “You can’t always get what you want,” Landry wrote on X. “The only person who might remember the Stone Age is @MickJagger.”

Jagger, 80, has been performing with the Rolling Stones for more than 60 years.

Landry, 53, finished his dig on a seemingly friendly note, writing, “Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!” and capping off the post with the hashtag #LoveMyCountryMusic.
B.B. King in the 2022 documentary “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story.”

Movies

Review: ‘Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story’ engagingly breezes through event’s musical history

The lively music documentary “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” marks 50 years of the storied festival, though it’s more highlight reel than deep dive.

May 12, 2022

Jagger has yet to respond, but several of the rock legend’s fans were coming to his defense in responses to the X post.

“That’s Sir Mick Jagger to you Jeffy,” one user replied. “Landry is a national disgrace and everyone knows it,” another wrote.

But another person had the governor’s back, posting, “I was at Jazzfest and it fell flat on the track. Keep up the good work Jeff. Results will prove your [sic] on the right track.

Advertisement

Jazz Fest performances continue throughout the weekend, ending Sunday. A schedule is available on the festival’s website.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was an intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk and recently graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement