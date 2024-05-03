Mick Jagger sounds off at New Orleans Jazz Fest, starting a feud with Gov. Jeff Landry

(Scott Garfitt / Invision / Associated Press, left; Evan Vucci / Associated Press, right)

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, right, quoted the Rolling Stones’ hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” in his clap-back at a jab from the group’s frontman, Mick Jagger.

Jeff Landry is between a rocker and a hard place.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger took a jab at the conservative Louisiana governor during the rock band’s sold-out performance Thursday at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

“We’re a welcoming crowd, aren’t we?,” Jagger said to the thousands of festival attendees, per NBC affiliate WDSU. “I hope Mr. Landry is enjoying the show. He’s real inclusive, you know. He’s trying to take us back to the Stone Age.”

Landry, who won Louisiana’s gubernatorial race with former President Trump’s backing last October, replaced former Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to become the first Republican in the state’s top office since 2016. He has supported conservative legislation including strict abortion bans , harsher prison sentences and restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors .

On Thursday night, he delivered a lighthearted clap-back at Jagger, even quoting a Rolling Stones’ song. “You can’t always get what you want,” Landry wrote on X . “The only person who might remember the Stone Age is @MickJagger.”

Jagger, 80, has been performing with the Rolling Stones for more than 60 years.

Landry, 53, finished his dig on a seemingly friendly note, writing, “Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!” and capping off the post with the hashtag #LoveMyCountryMusic.

Jagger has yet to respond, but several of the rock legend’s fans were coming to his defense in responses to the X post.

“That’s Sir Mick Jagger to you Jeffy,” one user replied. “Landry is a national disgrace and everyone knows it,” another wrote.

But another person had the governor’s back, posting, “I was at Jazzfest and it fell flat on the track. Keep up the good work Jeff. Results will prove your [sic] on the right track.

