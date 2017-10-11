Seth MacFarlane reveals truth about his 2013 Harvey Weinstein joke

Seth MacFarlane at the announcement of the 2013 Oscar nominees. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

As allegations against disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein pile up, more and more celebrities are coming forward to either confirm or deny their own preexisting knowledge about the situation. On Wednesday, Seth MacFarlane explained the origins of a 2013 joke he made at Harvey Weinstein's expense during the announcement of Academy Award nominations. MacFarlane cracked his joke immediately after he listed the nominees for supporting actress. "Congratulations," he said. "You five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein," which got a considerable response from the room.