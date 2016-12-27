'Star Wars' fan group 501st Legion mourns the loss of Carrie Fisher, whom they call 'royalty,' and plans memoriams

Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at the premiere of "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" in Washington, DC.

The largest contingent of “Star Wars” fans in the world, the 501st Legion or Vader’s Fist , joined others in grieving from the loss of Carrie Fisher, who died at 60 after suffering a cardiac incident on a flight from London .

The charitable cosplay group posted on their Facebook page saying: “The Empire may have captured the Princess, but the Princess captured our hearts.“

Already, memoriams are being planned. The ladies of the Rebel Legion, the 501st's sister organization, are already organizing a memorial to be held during Star Wars Celebration in Orlando next April. They plan "to have as many of our ladies dressed as Princess Leia as possible," said Shana Rich, a member of the public relations team for the 501st Legion.